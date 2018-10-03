Restaurant incubator closes as two bakeries prepare to leave Easton's Common Space

Restaurant incubator FoodWorkz closed Monday after three months of business in shared commercial kitchen Common Space in downtown Easton.

The 154 Northampton St. incubator allowed diners to taste new food concepts — from the “modern regional Indian cuisine” of Pari’s Tasting Table to the soul food of LB’s Soul Café — every 3-4 weeks and give feedback to the chefs.

The incubator most recently housed Kiel’s Burger House, featuring handcrafted burgers, milkshakes and more by chef and FoodWorkz’s director of operations Kiel Houser.

“Unfortunately we will have to step back & re-strategize our incubator project,” a recent post on FoodWorkz’s Facebook page reads. “… We have truly loved the experience of bringing several unique concepts to this historic town and we are saddened to see it end.”

Despite its short tenure, FoodWorkz produced success stories with participating chefs embarking on their own culinary ventures.

“Urban bakery” Pie + Tart, for example, is expected to open in 7-10 days at 444 Northampton St. in Easton.

The upcoming business will offer sweet and savory tarts from Anne Gerr, who operated pop-up Mediterranean restaurant Tart for four weeks this summer at FoodWorkz, and Australian-style meat pies from Lisa Yelagin, who operated Two in Hand Pie Cafe & Milk Bar from June to August at Common Space.

The closure of FoodWorkz comes as two bakeries prepare to move from Common Space to a Northampton County borough.

According to Matty’s Marvelous Makery owner Matthew Robles, he and fellow Common Space chef Nicole Amey, owner of Elite Sweets by Nicole, are planning to operate their businesses in a shared space at 13 Bushkill St. in Tatamy within the next couple months.

The spot previously housed Aunt Wendy’s Kiffles, which moved to 354 W. Moorestown Road in Bushkill Township in 2016.

“We’re staying separate businesses, but we’ll be working out of the same space,” Robles said.

Robles, a self-taught chef, specializes in breads, cookies and scones while Amey, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y., specializes in cakes, cupcakes and pastries, Robles said.

The partners have not set an opening date for the carry-out spot, but Robles said it will “definitely be before Thanksgiving.”

“I’m hoping for Nov. 1,” he added. “We just brought in some equipment over the weekend, but we still have some painting and inspections to go.”

Working out of Common Space, Robles mostly accommodates wholesale orders for Easton Public Market, Church Street Market in Bethlehem, Olive With a Twist in Frenchtown, N.J. and other area venues.

The move to Tatamy will allow Robles and Amey to have “more of a retail area,” Robles said.

“This will give us a storefront,” he added. “So, people will be able to come in whenever and buy bread, cookies, whatever.”

Common Space, owned by Easton residents Bernadette and Swain Fennimore, opened in 2017 at the former Batuque Brazilian Restaurant space.

Food businesses that operate or have operated out of Common Space include: Buck’s BBQ, Flying V food truck, Hilltop Herbals, MoDa Catering, College Hill Cakes and Sweetly Smitten Cookies.

