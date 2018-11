Restaurant Holiday Gift Card Guide 2018

Following are restaurant chains offering special deals on gift card sales this year. Be sure to check the restaurant’s website or your local restaurant for full details.

Abuelo’s – Purchase $50 in gift cards and receive a $10 bonus card. Offer expires December 31, 2018.

Andy’s Frozen Custard – For every $10 you spend on Andy’s Gift Cards, you can get a free Small Cone or treat card for later. Buy $20 you spend on Andy’s Gift Cards, you can get a free Concrete or treat card.

Applebee’s Grill + Bar – Get a $10 bonus card when you purchase $50 in gift cards. Bonus card expires March 3, 2019. Promotion runs through January 6, 2019.

Aspen Creek Grill – With every $50 in Gift Card purchases you’ll receive two $5 “Lift Passes” for your next visits. With every $100 in Gift Card purchases you’ll receive a $25 “Lift Pass” for your next vist.

Azteca Mexican Restaurants – Receive a $20 bonus gift card for each $100 in gift cards you purchase. Online only.

Bahama Breeze – Buy a $50 gift card, get $20 in bonus cards. One $10 bonus card valid on dine-in, January 1 – February 28, 2019 (except on February 14th); One bonus card valid February 1 – March 31, 2019 (except February 14th). Offer expires January 2, 2019.

Bakers Square Restaurant & Bakery – Buy a $25 gift card, get a $5 coupon card. Coupon card redeemable January 1, 2018 through February 8, 2019. Offer available in-restaurant and online only. Offer expires December 31, 2018.

bd’s Mongolian Grill – For every $25 in gift cards purchased, recieve $5 in bonus cards. Buy $50 in gift cards and receive $15 in bonus cards. Offer expires December 31, 2018. Bonus cards valid January 1 through March 31, 2019.

Beck’s Prime – Buy a $50 Becks Prime gift card and receive a $10 gift card. Offer available now through December 31, 2018, in-store only.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s – Buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 bonus card. Buy a $100 gift card and get a $20 bonus card. Bonus cards valid January 1 through February 28, 2019.

Benihana – Purchase $50 in gift cards and receive a $10 promotional card. Promotional cards valid January 2, 2019 through March 31, 2019. Offer available through December 31, 2018.

Bertucci’s Italian Restaurant – Receive a $5 Thank You card for every $25 purchased in gift/eGift cards. Thank You card is redeemable January 1, 2019 through March 31, 2019. Offer ends December 31, 2018.

Billy Sims Barbecue – Get a free $10 gift card when you buy $50 in gift cards. Get a free $5 gift card when you buy $25 in gift cards. Promotion expires December 31, 2018. In-store purchase only.

BJ’s Restaurant Brewhouse – Give $50 in eGift Cards, get a $10 bonus card. Buy $100, get $25. Plus receive a 20% off VIP card. Bonus card and VIP card valid January 1 through February 13, 2019.

Black Angus Steakhouse – For every $50 in gift cards purchased, receive $10 bonus bucks. Offer expires December 31, 2018.

Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza – Buy $25 in gift cards through December 31 and get a free Pizza Pass. Pizza Pass valid between January and February 2018.

Blimpie – Get a $10 bonus eGift with every purchase of $30 in Blimpie gift cards. Online only. Not valid in-store. Offer expires November 30, 2019.

Bonefish Grill – Receive a $10 off coupon for every $50 you purchase in gift cards. Bonus cards valid January 1, 2019 through February 10, 2019. Offer expires December 31, 2018.

Boston’s Restaurant & Sports Bar – Purchase a $50 gift card and gete $10 back. In restaurant gift card purchases only.

Bravo! Cucina Italiana – Purchase $100 in gift cards and receive a $25 bonus card. Bonus card valid January 1, 2018 through March 15, 2018.

Brick House Tavern + Tap – Buy a $50 gift card, get a $10 reward card. Offer expires December 24, 2018. Reward cards are valid January 1 to May 31, 2019 (excluding Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day).

Brio Tuscan Grille – Purchase $100 in gift cards and receive a $25 bonus card.

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza – When you buy $100 in gift cards through January 6, 2019, you receive an additional certificate for $25.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. – Purchase a $50 gift card and receive a $10 reward card to use from January 1, 2019 through May 31, 2019. Offer valid through December 24, 2018.

Buca di Beppo – Through December 31, 2018 – Buy a $50 gift card and receive a $10 Reward Card. January Reward Card valid January 1, 2019 – February 28, 2019.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Buy $25 in gift cards, get a $5 eBonus. $5 eBonus can be redeemed January 1, 2019 through February 28, 2019. Offer expires December 31, 2018.

Buffalo Wings & Rings – For every $25 in gift cards purchased, you’ll receive a $5 bonus card to use on a future purchase.

Burger 21 – $10 free bonus cards with every $20 gift card purchase. Offer expires December 30, 2018. Bonus cards valid January 1 through February 15, 2019 and February 16 – March 1, 2019.

BurgerFi – Get a free $5 Bonus Card when you Buy a $25 Gift Card. Available in-store only. Offer valid through December 31, 2018. Bonus card expires February 28, 2019.

California Pizza Kitchen – Purchase $100 in gift cards, receive a $20 promotional card. Promotional cards valid January 7, 2019 through February 24, 2019. Offer expires January 1, 2019.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill – Buy $50 in gift cards by December 31, 2018 and receive a $10 bonus card. Bonus card valid January 1, 2019 through February 10, 2019.

Carrows Restaurants – Buy a $25 gift card and get a $5 bonus card. Bonus cards valid January 3 through February 6, 2018.

Champp’s Kitchen + Bar – Free $10 bonus card when you buy $50 in gift cards.

Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill – Purchase a $50 gift card, receive a $10 bonus voucher. Purchase a $100 gift card, receive $40 in bonus vouchers. Bonus vouchers valid January 1 through March 15, 2019 (not valid February 14-16).

Cheeseburger in Paradise – For every $25 spent on gift cards, receive a $5 rewards card.

Chelo’s Hometown Bar & Grille – Buy a $50 gift card and get a free $10 gift card. Buy two $50 gift cards, receive two $10 gift cards. Buy three $50 gift cards, receive three $10 gift cards.

Chili’s Grill & Bar – Free $10 bonus card when you buy $50 in gift cards. Bonus card valid January 1, 2019 through February 6, 2019. Offer expires December 31, 2018.

Chompie’s – Buy $50 of gift cards and receive a $10 gift card for free. Offer expires December 31, 2018.

Claim Jumper Restaurant & Saloon – Purchase a $50 gift card and receive a $10 reward card. Reward cards valid January 1, 2019 through May 31, 2019. Offer expires December 24, 2018.

Clyde’s – Purchase $100 in gift cards and get a $20 bonus card. Bonus card valid January 1, 2018 through March 31, 2018. Offer expires December 25, 2017.

Coco’s Bakery Restaurant – Get a $5 bonus card with every $25 gift card purchase. Bonus card can be redeemed January 3, 2019 through February 6, 2019.

Copeland’s of New Orleans – Free $25 gift card with the purchase of $100 in gift cards.

Corner Bakery Cafe – Customers will receive a $5 bonus card with the purchase of a large Cinnamon Crème Cake or $25 Gift Card before December 28th. Guests may redeem the $5 bonus card between January 1st -31st, 2019.

Cotton Patch Cafe – With every $25 purchase, you’ll receive a $5 Cafe Cash Card. $5 cash card valid from January 1, 2019 to February 28, 2019.

Country Cookin – Buy $50 worth of gift cards, get $10 Bonus Bucks. Offer valid through December 24, 2018.

Cowboy Chicken – Buy $50 in gift cards and get a $10 bonus card free.

Crispers – Get a $5 bonus card when you buy a $25 gift card. Bonus card valid January 1, 2019 through February 28, 2019

Cristy’s Pizza – Get a $30 gift card for $25.

Davanni’s – For every $25 in gift cards purchased, receive a $5 bonus reward card. Reward cards are valid January 1, 2019 through March 31, 2019.

Del Taco – In Store Bonus Offers Beginning 11/20/18 through 1/2/19: Purchase $15 in gift cards and receive one coupon good for 2 FREE Grilled Chicken Tacos or purchase $25 in gift cards and receive two coupons each good for 2 FREE Grilled Chicken Tacos. Online Bonus Offers Beginning 11/20/18 through 1/2/19: Purchase $30 in gift cards online and receive one coupon good for 1 FREE Small Size Combo Meal or purchase $100 in gift cards online and receive four coupons each good for 1 FREE Small Size Combo Meal.