Restaurant headed for old downtown Sanford jail

The former Seminole County jailhouse in downtown Sanford could become a new restaurant by this summer.

Property investors Tony and Maria Sirica bought the property a year ago for $60,000 and tapped chef Bram Fowler to head the new restaurant called “The Old Jailhouse.”

Fowler is the former chef at Journey’s in Longwood and also headed operations at Park Plaza Gardens in Winter Park before that restaurant closed. The Old Jailhouse would look to join an influx of restaurants and drinkings spots in the downtown Sanford historic district.

“My specialty is international cuisine, but we want to incorporate dishes from all across the sunshine belt,” Fowler said. “There will be some from California, Tex-Mex, New Orleans all the way to the Low Country in the Carolinas.”

The 3,500-square-foot building is next to the old firehouse in Sanford as well and across from the popular bar Celery City Craft and a few spots down from the new Inner Compass Brewing.

The building does need extensive work after not being occupied for several years, Fowler said, but they hope to have it renovated and open by this summer. Most recently it was a dry cleaning business, Fowler said.

“There will be some bars from the jail to show the history, but we don’t want to be too gimmicky,” Fowler said.

The building had been owned by the City of Sanford before the Siricas bought it and was the site of Seminole County’s only legal hanging in 1923.

The 1890 building has been used as a blacksmith shop, a livery stable, a lunchroom, a county health department and the dry cleaner.

The building has been part of an ongoing effort by the city of Sanford to repackage and market old, government-owned buildings in the downtown district for restaurants and other consumer-friendly businesses.

Got a news tip? karnold@orlandosentinel.com or 407-420-5664; Twitter, @kylelarnold or facebook.com/bykylearnold