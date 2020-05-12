Restaurant Equipment Paradise Wins Three Prestigious Awards From the Excell Foodservice Equipment Dealer Network

( RestaurantNews.com ) Restaurant Equipment Paradise, a national full-service restaurant supply and commercial kitchen equipment company is excited to announce that it has won 3 prestigious awards for its unparalleled performance and service in 2019. The company received the awards from the Excell Foodservice Equipment Dealer Network.

The 3 awards are:

Top 10 Dealer

Circle of Excellence Award (over $1 million in sales growth)

Excellerator Award

Restaurant Equipment Paradise is very proud of its hard work to rise above 150 other dealer members in Excell to achieve such respected industry awards.

Ken Swerdlick, CEO of Restaurant Equipment Paradise stated “We are honored and humbled to be recipients of these awards. Our company has been in business for over 20 years, and to this day we continue to strive to be a top leader in the commercial kitchen and restaurant equipment industry. We are proud of our longstanding relationship with Excell and look forward to the future of continuing to service our clients throughout the United States.”

Randy Brunschwig, CEO of Excell added “As a respected member of our dealer group, Ken Swerdlick and the team at Restaurant Equipment Paradise are most deserving of these honors based on their leadership and commitment to excellence. They represent many of Excell’s core values, including Go One Step Further, Think Forward and Relentless Improvement. Restaurant Equipment Paradise exemplifies everything that Excell stands and strives for; and is most deserving of these prestigious awards. Due to dealers like this, Excell is truly Stronger Together. Congratulations for your achievements.”

About the Excell Foodservice Equipment Dealer Network

Excell’s nationwide network of foodservice equipment dealers and suppliers are leaders in their marketplace with the goal of providing solutions and to service the needs of end-users.

Members’ success is the result of forward-thinking planning, strong management, a focus on relationships and networking, trailblazing technological solutions, unparalleled service offerings and robust programs to promote rapid growth with their suppliers.

About Restaurant Equipment Paradise

Restaurant Equipment Paradise is a full-service restaurant supply and commercial kitchen equipment company that has been in business since 1998. The company operates out of a 35,000 square foot facility that stocks new restaurant equipment, used restaurant equipment, smallwares, grease traps, and other restaurant supplies. Additional services the company provides is complete restaurant design, equipment financing, websites for restaurants, custom cutting boards, delivery and install, as well a restaurant auctions and brokerage services. The company is based out of East Hartford, Connecticut and services clients throughout the entire United States.

