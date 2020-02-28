Restaurant Equipment Paradise Launches New Website

( RestaurantNews.com ) Restaurant Equipment Paradise, a full-service restaurant supply and commercial kitchen company is excited to announce the launch of its new website and blog.

The company has spent the last several months working with a team of web developers and designers to create a website that is a one-stop shopping portal for the restaurant industry.

The new website offers a vast amount of restaurant equipment along with resources to assist with improving restaurants and how business is done in an ever-changing food industry. Whether you are looking to open a new restaurant, operate a food truck, expand your existing food business or open a commercial kitchen, you will want to visit the new and improved website of Restaurant Equipment Paradise and/or speak to one of the knowledgeable staff members.

The Restaurant Equipment Paradise website can be found here:

https://SaveInParadise.com

Ken Swerdlick, CEO of Restaurant Equipment Paradise, stated “As an industry leader for more than 20 years, we are ecstatic to introduce to our clients our new updated website. Not only will customers find the best pricing on new and used restaurant equipment, they will enjoy the different resources that will be published weekly that have an impact on the restaurant industry as a whole.”

About Restaurant Equipment Paradise

Restaurant Equipment Paradise is a full-service restaurant supply and commercial kitchen company that has been in business since 1998. The company operates out of a 35,000 square foot facility that stocks new restaurant equipment, used restaurant equipment, smallwares, grease traps, and other restaurant supplies. Additional services the company provides is complete restaurant design, equipment financing, websites for restaurants, custom cutting boards, delivery and install, as well a restaurant auctions and brokerage services. The company is based out of East Hartford, Connecticut and services clients throughout the entire United States.

