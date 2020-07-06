Restaurant Depot Celebrates Nation’s Birthday with Launch of New Liberty Smokehouse Smoked Salmon

College Point, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) This year’s 4th of July Fireworks have taken on a new look across the country. In Restaurant Depot stores throughout the Northeast, they have found their way to the seafood aisle with the introduction of a highly anticipated new menu offering.

Honey Smoked Fish Holdings LLC has teamed with Restaurant Depot, one of the nation’s premier National Wholesale companies serving the restaurant and foodservice industry to introduce the Liberty Smokehouse smoked salmon brand. “We are convinced that the new Liberty Smokehouse brand will bring smoked salmon to a whole new level of taste experience, ” said David Smith, Development Director at Honey Smoked Fish.

Honey Smoked Fish Holdings brings a tradition of state-of-the-art processes to give incomparable quality in the most environmentally sustainable way. The care of the fish in it’s Miami FL, plant is tightly controlled from the raising of the fish all the way through smoking. Honey Smoked uses the last in custom-made smokers to gently and slowly cold smoke each side to perfection.

“We wanted to help create a product that is a celebration of our ability to come through adversity and moving forward. Smith noted. We want this new Liberty Smokehouse brand to tell a story of strength and unity. Every time I fly into New York and I see Lady Liberty in the harbor, it represents freedom and fairness and all of the things that make this country great, so our goal was to work with Restaurant Depot to create a brand that represents that. “

Restaurant Depot’s professional and consumer chef customers will find that Honey Smoke’s attention to detail is designed to provide customers with the assurance that the new Liberty brand is the highest quality environmentally sustainable farmed salmon available to the professional chef. We understand how vital it is to the culinary community to be able to track the sourcing of product. So with Liberty Smokehouse Smoked Salmon they get the peace of mind that it is being produced from salmon that is raised in farms with the 4-star BAP accreditation. We are justifiably proud of our production techniques, and our team, Smith added. There is no substitute for experience, skill and passion because for us this is the norm. Our team displays these abilities while focused on the production of the Liberty brand.”

“We are excited to launch this program with The Liberty Smokehouse brand, adding to our lineup of fine smoked fish offerings, noted Steve Marinelli, head seafood buyer at Restaurant Depot. It’s a perfect fit as Restaurant Depot offers a full line of fresh and frozen seafood for our food service customers. We have everything your restaurant needs, sourced from all over the globe for quality and freshness. We have a huge selection of the finest fresh salmon, live mussels and clams, dayboat scallops, tuna, sword, halibut…the list goes on and on. At Restaurant Depot, you never have to worry about our fresh seafood quality…like our jackets say…we’re “Always Fresh.”

Restaurant Depot stores feature the industry leading one-stop shopping which simplifies the process of buying food, equipment and supplies. Whether you buy a few bakery supplies or enough food and tableware to cater a party for 5,000, shopping at Restaurant Depot can save you time and money. And at Restaurant Depot, members have the option to purchase many items by the piece or by the case, saving on the unit costs accordingly.

Since Restaurant Depot is a “cash and carry”, there are no minimum order requirements, no delivery fees, and the price you see on the shelf tag is the price you pay. Plus, RD proudly offers an “Always Fresh”!” guarantee. Restaurant Depot is open 7 days a week. Membership is free and open to all businesses and non profit organizations and now amidst the COVID-19 pandemic consumers as well.

For more information please visit their websites at www.restaurantdepot.com and www.libertysmokehouse.com

