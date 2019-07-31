Restaurant Chains with Roll-A-Cover Retractable Roof Enclosures

(RestaurantNews.com) Roll-A-Cover has worked with many national and international restaurant chains over the years to bring them state-of-the-art retractable roof enclosures. The Roll-A-Cover retractable enclosures allow these restaurants to use their outdoor patio spaces year-round, rain or shine, while adding a gorgeous aesthetic appeal that sets their restaurant apart.

Topgolf (2 Locations)

Nashville, TN: 500 Cowan St, Nashville, TN 37207

Denver, CO: 10601 E Easter Ave, Centennial, CO 80112

The retractable roof enclosures at Topgolf in Nashville, TN, and Denver, CO, enclose their rooftop bar and restaurant outdoor patio space. Furthermore, the glass retractable roof closes with the push of a button when the weather turns for the worst. Both locations have stunning views, rain or shine!

STK (2 Locations)

New York, NY (STK Downtown): 26 Little W 12th St, New York, NY 10014

Los Angeles, CA (@ the W in West Beverly Hills): 930 Hilgard Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024

The STK in NYC Downtown and in LA have large outdoor patio spaces with spectacular retractable roofs. The retractable roofs allow for year-round use of the outdoor patio spaces. As a result, this means diners can dine at these mega popular restaurants regardless of the weather and, also, STK does not lose revenue.

Buffalo Wild Wings (2 locations)

New York, NY (Times Square): 253 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036

Woodbridge, NJ: 625 US 1 South, Iselin, NJ 08830

These Buffalo Wild Wings locations have large outdoor patios that seat a lot of diners. When the weather is inclement, diners can still dine on the outdoor patio space thanks to the Roll-A-Cover retractable roof enclosures! The glass enclosures add an aesthetic appeal, and when they are closed, diners can still have views of the sky!

Carolina Ale House

Greenville, SC: 113 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601

Charleston, SC: 145 Calhoun St, Charleston, SC 29401

Carolina Ale House is a popular sports bar chain in the Carolinas. Two lucky locations have Roll-A-Cover retractable enclosures, which allows for year-round use of their large outdoor spaces. The retractable roof at the Charleston location has a retractable skylight, rather than a lean-to enclosure like the enclosure in Greenville. Both provide wonderful natural light and views of the sky, even when they are closed!

ShopRite

Cedar Knolls, NJ (ShopRite of Greater Morristown): 178 Hanover Ave, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927

The retractable enclosure at this particular ShopRite location in New Jersey allows diners to dine on its outdoor patio year-round, rain or shine. This ShopRite, which is a large grocery store chain, features a restaurant, unlike many other large grocery stores in the area.

Five Below (Corporate Headquarters)

Philadelphia, PA: 701 Market St #100, Philadelphia, PA 19106

The headquarters for the popular discount store now features a motorized skylight over the company’s rooftop dining area. These lucky employees can experience the outdoors while at work, and when the weather turns for the worst, they can simply close the retractable glass roof system and still have views of the sky while enjoying their break!

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Denver, CO: 2151 E Briarwood Ave Ste 621, Centennial, CO 80122

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is a growing chain restaurant with delicious craft burgers. This location in the Denver area features a rooftop with a Roll-A-Cover retractable glass roof enclosure. Diners can dine on the roof year round, even during the winter months and when the weather is inclement, while still maintaining wonderful views of Colorado.

