Restaurant Chains Open Thanksgiving Day 2021

RestaurantNews.com has put together the following list of some of the restaurant chains open on Thanksgiving Day to serve your family and friends. Be sure to call your local restaurant in advance to confirm participation and pricing.

For those who prefer to dine at home, please see Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Meals for Carryout 2021 .

Acapulco Restaurant Y Cantina will offer an All-You-Can-Eat Thanksgiving Buffet. Enjoy a turkey and ham carving station, apple-jalapeño stuffing, chipotle-honey sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, taco station, your Mexican favorites, soups and salads, dessert bar with pumpkin pie, unlimited champagne and more. Adults $34.00, Kids $10.00. 11am – 8pm

Bahama Breeze – Feast on sliced turkey slow-cooked in jerk seasoning and topped with gravy. Served with green beans, cornbread stuffing, cranberry-pineapple chutney and your choice of mashed potatoes or cinnamon mashed sweet potatoes. All or your island favorites will also be available all day. 12 pm – 8 pm

Ben’s Kosher Deli – Dining rooms will be be seating at 12:00, 1:30, 3:30 and 6:00 pm (no 6:00 pm seating in Manhattan). Reservations recommended. Roast Turkey Dinner, $29.99 (includes homemade soup and soft drink). Kid’s Feast, $9.99 (includes kid’s dessert). Regular menu also available.

Bob Evans locations will be open 8 am to 7 pm for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Guests can enjoy four all-day breakfast options, including the Original Farmer’s Choice, and a Holiday Celebration Platter for lunch or dinner. The platter includes slow-roasted turkey, three farm-fresh sides, bread and a slice of pie for $14.99. A premium version features both turkey and ham at $16.99. A kid version of the platter will also be offered as a dine-in special for $6.99.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. will be open. The Holiday Turkey Special is a Traditional Turkey dinner with all of the trimmings. roasted turkey, turkey stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce and a slice of pumpkin pie. The Holiday Ham includes smoked ham served with turkey stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, apple compote and a slice of pumpkin pie. The Holiday Ham & Turkey Combo includes roasted turkey and smoked ham served with turkey stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, apple compote and a slice of pumpkin pie. Full menu available upon request.

Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill will be serving a Traditional Roast Turkey Dinner or Raisin Glazed Baked Ham Dinner with all the fixings. Includes choice of roasted turkey or raisin glazed ham, apple cornbread stuffing, turkey gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, candied carrots, garlic green beans, and cranberry sauce. Plus, the choice of our Built-For-You Salad Bar or New England Clam Chowder. $24.99.

Chevys Fresh Mex is serving a three-course Thanksgiving Dinner available from 11am-8pm, in addition to their regular menu. The three-course Thanksgiving meal will feature a mixed green salad for starters, followed by an entrée of roast turkey with mole sauce, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, sweet corn tamalito, and cranberry sauce. Pumpkin pie will top it all off for dessert. $27 for adults, $10 for kids.

Chompie’s is open until 4pm and is offering a Thanksgiving Dinner for $21.99 per person, dine in or to-go. $9.99 for kids 10 & under. Includes white meat turkey breast with stuffing and cranberry relish. Served with mashed potatoes, pan gravy, home-style string beans and candied yams. Fresh baked knot rolls and a slice of apple or pumpkin pie also included.

Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar will be serving its Thanksgiving Menu from 11am – 6pm. All entrees served with a choice of Garden or Caesar salad. Entree choices include Roasted Turkey ($25), Ham Dinner ($25), Ham & Turkey Supper ($27) and The Feast ($30). Prime Rib, Grilled Salmon and Salmon Oscar also available. Vegetarian entree available.

Clyde’s – Traditional Turkey Dinner $39.99 (Children under 10 $19.99) – Sliced white & dark turkey meat, sausage-sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, glazed sweet potatoes, green beans, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce. Choice of apple pie or pecan pie a la mode or pumpkin pie with fresh whipped cream. Glazed Spiral Sliced Ham Dinner $28.99 (Children under 10 $17.99) – Potato gratin, green beans, mustard cream sauce. Choice of apple pie or pecan pie a la mode or pumpkin pie with fresh whipped cream. An a la carte menu is also available.

Cody’s Original Roadhouse will be open at 11 am on Thanksgiving Day. Roasted Young Tom Turkey & Dressing ($17.98), Baked Sugar Cured Ham with Pineapple Sauce ($16.98, Fresh Grilled Salmon ($18.98), and Slow Roasted Prime Rib of Beef ($21.98). Includes Cody’s famous bottomless salad with Cody’s garlic ranch dressing, hot sweet yeast rolls with cinnamon butter, vegetable, your choice of side and slice of pumpkin cheesecake.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will serve a traditional Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal starting at 11 am local time.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse – Traditional holiday three-course menu featuring Slow Roasted Turkey Breast, and all the trimmings. Limited dinner menu is also available.

Del Frisco’s Grille – Traditional three-course turkey dinner featuring Herb & Butter Roasted Turkey Breast and all the trimmings. Limited regular menu items are also available.

El Torito will offer an All-You-Can-Eat Thanksgiving Buffet. Enjoy a Turkey and Ham carving station, apple-jalapeño stuffing, chipotle-honey sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, taco station, your Mexican favorites, soups and salads, dessert bar with pumpkin pie, unlimited champagne and more! Pricing varies by location, please contact your local El Torito for details. Marina del Rey locations will serve a 3-Course Plated Thanksgiving Meal.

Fatz Cafe is open Thanksgiving at 10am – 8pm.

Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill – Joe’s Turkey Deal for $14.99! Includes a half pound of oven roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes and stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, Caesar salad, rolls, and a beverage. All locations are open regular hours on Thanksgiving Day.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar opens at 11 am. Guests can enjoy a three-course menu, starting at $49 per person. The menu features a choice of Mixed Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast, Prime Bone-In Ribeye or Petite Filet Mignon. Full menu will also be available.

Golden Corral is offering a Thanksgiving Day Buffet at participating locations. The buffet includes carved turkey, carved ham, fried chicken, rotisserie chicken, pot roast, meatloaf, sirloin steak, fried shrimp and much more. Call your local Golden Corral for special holiday hours.

Hard Rock Cafe – Bring your family together for a rockin’ Thanksgiving dinner at Hard Rock Cafe. Turkey Entrée is loaded with slow-roasted turkey breast, roasted fresh vegetables, home-style classic stuffing, creamy sweet potato mash, cranberry sauce, and finished with a traditional turkey gravy. Reserve your table today!

