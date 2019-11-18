Restaurant Chains Open Thanksgiving Day 2019

RestaurantNews.com has put together the following list of some of the restaurant chains open on Thanksgiving Day to serve your family and friends. Be sure to call your local restaurant in advance to confirm participation and pricing.

For those who prefer to dine at home, please see Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Meals for Carryout 2019.

Acapulco will offer an all-day buffet on Thanksgiving with a Roasted Turkey & Ham Carving Station, along with a Tacos Al Pastor and Seafood Station. Plus, their traditional Mexican buffet favorites. They will also offer $5 House Margaritas, Draft Beers, and Champagne & Mimosas. Contact your local Acapulco for pricing and details.

Bahama Breeze – Island Style Turkey Dinner – Feast on sliced turkey, callaloo, green beans, cornbread stuffing, cranberry-pineapple chutney and your choice of mashed potatoes or cinnamon mashed sweet potatoes. All your island favorites are also available all day. 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Ben’s Kosher Deli – Dining rooms will be be seating at 1:00, 2:30, 5:00 and 7:15 pm (no 7:15 pm seating in Bayside, Manhattan and Scarsdale). Reservations recommended. Roast Turkey Dinner, $29.99 (includes homemade soup and soft drink). Kid’s Feast, $9.99 (includes soft drink and kid’s dessert). Regular meals also available.

Boston Market – nearly all locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day to offer guests who wish to dine-in or carry-out a traditional plated holiday meal featuring sliced roasted turkey breast or half signature rotisserie chicken, two sides, a dinner roll and a slice of apple or pumpkin pie for $13.99. A Family Feast for 3, whole pies and home style side dishes can also be picked up on Thanksgiving Day, while supplies last.

Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurants are serving up a Thanksgiving Feast with sliced white meat turkey, homestyle gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. Regular menu featuring authentic Italian cuisine also available.

Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill will be serving an All You Can Eat Turkey Dinner (3-course) for $21.99. Includes all the fixings. Raisin Glased Baked Ham 3-course also available for $19.99 Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Turkey Gravy, Sweet Potatoes, Apple Cornbread Stuffing, Baby Beans Amandine, Candied Carrots and Cranberry Sauce. Children 12 and under $9.99. Other entrees available: Classic Dill Salmon, Queen Cut Prime Rib, Parmesan Crusted Chicken or 7 oz. Filet Mignon.

Chevys Fresh Mex is serving a three-course Thanksgiving Dinner available from 11am-8pm, in addition to their regular menu. The three-course Thanksgiving meal will feature a mixed green salad for starters, followed by an entrée of roast turkey with mole sauce, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, jalapeno cheddar bread, and cranberry sauce. A mini pumpkin pie will top it all off for dessert. Pricing varies by location. Not available at NJ, MO, MN, SD, IL, Arlington, Brandywine, Annapolis, Hanover and Miami locations.

Chompie’s is open until 4pm and is offering a Thanksgiving Dinner for $20.99 per person, dine in or to-go. $9.99 for kids 10 & under. Dinner includes sliced oven roasted turkey breast, homemade stuffing and gravy, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes, candied yams and more.

Claim Jumper Restaurants will be serving its Thanksgiving Menu from 11am – 6pm at most locations. All entrees served with a choice of green salad or Caesar salad. Entree choices include Roasted Turkey ($24.99), Ham Dinner ($24.99), Roasted Tri-Tip ($25.99), Ham & Turkey Supper ($26.99) and The Feast ($29.99). Prime Rib, Salmon Oscar and Grilled Shrimp also available. Vegetarian entree available. Not valid at casino locations.

Clyde’s is offering turkey and all the fixings. $28.99 adults, $16.99 children.

Cody’s Original Roadhouse will be open at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Roasted Young Tom Turkey & Dressing ($15.98), Baked Sugar Cured Ham with Pineapple Sauce ($15.980, Fresh Grilled Salmon ($16.98), and Slow Roasted Prime Rib of Beef ($19.49)

Copeland’s of New Orleans will be offering a special menu, holiday buffet, and pilgrim platters! Participating locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day during regular hours.

Country Cookin is serving up their Thanksgiving Day Feast with turkey or ham with spiced baked apples, all-you-can-eat holiday sides and salads for $11.99 (kids $5.99).At select locations. Also, Thanksgiving Buffet with Carving Station ($16.99 adults, $7.99 kids). All-Inclusive Price for Carving Station with turkey breast, ham, and roast beef, sides, dessert, beverages and so much more at select locations.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will serve a special in-store Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to close. This traditional Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal comes complete with turkey, gravy, a sampling of sugar-cured ham, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, choice of a country side, a refillable beverage, buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, and a slice of pumpkin pie for dessert. The Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal is available for $12.99/adult and $7.99/child. Prices and availability may vary by location.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse – Indulge in a traditional Thanksgiving Day dinner with the prix fixe menu. They’re featuring Thanksgiving Dinner favorites like Slow Roasted Turkey Breast with all the trimmings and seasonal desserts like Pumpkin Cheesecake. You can also choose other Del Frisco’s favorites like a Dry-Aged Steak or Wagyu Tasting from their full menu of steaks and signature favorites.

Del Frisco’s Grille – A special holiday feast featuring favorites like Herb & Citrus Butter Roasted Turkey or Honey Dijon Pork Tenderloin served with mashed potatoes, brown gravy and cranberry sauce. Reserve a table or invite the whole family and book one of our private dining rooms. Huntington location is closed on Thanksgiving Day. Limited menu offered at Rockefeller Place location.

El Torito will offer an all-day buffet on Thanksgiving with a Roasted Turkey & Ham Carving Station along with a taco station, seafood station and more of their Mexican buffet favorites. They will also offer $5 House Margaritas, Draft Beers and Champagne & Mimosas. All El Torito locations will offer the Thanksgiving buffet with the exception of the Marina del Rey location who will offer a 3-Course Thanksgiving Dinner, as well as the regular dinner menu.

Fatz Cafe is open Thanksgiving at 11am.

Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill – Joe’s Turkey Deal for $14.99! Includes a half pound of oven roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes and stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, Caesar salad, rolls, and a beverage. All locations are open regular hours on Thanksgiving Day.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar opens from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Guests can enjoy a three-course menu, starting at $45 per person. The menu features a choice of Mixed Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast or Petite Filet Mignon with a cabernet demi-glace accompanied by traditional holiday trimmings. Children can enjoy their own special three-course menu for $22. The full menu will also be available.