Restaurant Chains Open Thanksgiving Day 2017

RestaurantNews.com has put together the following list of some of the restaurant chains open on Thanksgiving Day to serve your family and friends. Be sure to call your local restaurant in advance to confirm participation and pricing.

Acapulco Restaurant and Cantina is serving a special Thanksgiving Day buffet with a roasted turkey and ham carving station, with a taco al pastor and seafood station. Also featuring apple-jalapeno stuffing, chipotle-honey sweet potatoes, seasonal vegetables, cream of pumpkin soup, Mexican favorites, dessert bar with pumpkin pie and more.

Applebee’s – Select restaurants nationwide will be offering a special Thanksgiving Day meal featuring turkey breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, and garlicky green beans. Not all restaurants will be open, so guests are encouraged to call their local Applebee’s for holiday hours and availability.

Ben’s Kosher Deli – Dining rooms will be be seating at 1:00, 2:30, 5:00 and 7:15 pm (no 7:15 pm seating in Manhattan). Reservations recommended. Roast Turkey Dinner, $25.99 (includes homemade soup and soft drink). Kid’s Feast, $9.99 (includes soft drink and kid’s dessert). Regular meals also available.

Black Angus Steakhouse encourages you to make your reservations now for its Thanksgiving Dinner. Choice of soup or garden salad with warm molasses bread, roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, sage dressing, sweet potato, steamed broccoli and fresh cranberry sauce. Pumpkin pie with whipped cream. $19.99 for adults and $9.99 for kids. Price may vary by location.

Boston Market will be open Thanksgiving Day for a traditional, delicious plated meal. You can also pick up a Family Meal or whole pies and hot side dishes. Individual meals, $12.99, Sliced Roasted Turkey Breast or Half Signature Rotisserie Chicken. Served with 2 sides, a dinner roll and a slice of apple or pumpkin pie. Feast for Three, $34.99, Sliced Roasted Turkey Breast or Signature Rotisserie Chicken. Served with 3 large sides, 3 dinner rolls and a whole apple or pumpkin pie.

Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurants are serving up a Traditional Turkey Dinner with sliced white meat turkey, homestyle gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.

Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill will be serving an All You Can Eat Turkey Dinner (3-course) for $21.99. Includes all the fixings. Raisin Glased Baked Ham 3-course also available for $19.99. Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Turkey Gravy, Sweet Potatoes, Apple Cornbread Stuffing, Baby Beans Amandine, Candied Carrots and Cranberry Sauce. Children 12 and under $9.99. Other entrees available: Classic Dill Salmon ($19.99), Queen Cut Prime Rib ($21.49), Parmesan Crusted Chicken ($18.29) or Hand-Cut Filet Mignon ($24.99).

Chevys Fresh Mex is offering a special three-course Thanksgiving Day Meal. Starter: Mixed Green Salad. Entrée: Roast Turkey with Mole Sauce, Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean. Casserole, Jalapeno Cheddar Bread and Cranberry Sauce. Dessert: Mini Pumpkin Pie. Regular menu also available. 11am-7pm.

Chompie’s is open until 3pm and is offering a Thanksgiving Dinner for $19.99 per person, dine in or to-go. Dinner includes sliced oven roasted turkey breast, homemade stuffing and gravy, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes, candied yams and more.

Claim Jumper Restaurants will be serving its Thanksgiving Menu from 11am – 6pm at most locations. Appetizers include Spinach Artichoke Dip, Mozzarella Sticks, and Shrimp & Avocado Ceviche. All entrees served with a choice of salad or cup of soup. Entree choices include Roasted Turkey ($24.99), Ham Dinner ($24.99), Roasted Tri-Tip ($25.99), Ham & Turkey Supper ($26.99) and The Feast ($29.99). Prime Rib, Salmon Oscar and Grilled Shrimp also available. Vegetarian entree available. Not valid at Nashville and Golden Nugget Las Vegas locations.

Country Buffet will be open from 11 am – 6 pm, featuring carved turkey, steak, carved ham, butterfly shrimp, carved roast beef, meatloaf, chicken pot pie, fried chicken, scratch-made dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, buttered corn, carrots, fresh steamed broccoli, seasoned green beans, and honey cornbread. Holiday desserts will include pumpkin pie, pecan pie and egg custard pie.

Country Cookin is serving up their Thanksgiving Day Feast with turkey or ham with all-you-can-eat holiday salads and sides for $10.99 (kids 10 and under $4.49). Most locations open and serving breakfast from 7-11 am and a traditional Thanksgiving Feast from 11am-4 pm. Not served at Harrisonburg location.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will serve a special in-store Thanksgiving meal from 11 am until close. This traditional Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal comes complete with gravy, a sampling of sugar cured ham, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, choice of a country side, a refillable beverage, buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, and a slice of pumpkin pie for dessert. The Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal is available for $12.99 per adult and $7.99 per child.