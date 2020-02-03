Restaurant Chains Offering Valentine’s Day Deals

It’s love at first bite as restaurants prepare for Valentine’s Day (Friday, February 14, 2020). Decadent deals and unique dining experiences await the hopelessly romantic. RestaurantNews.com and Cupid have put together the following list of special offerings and menus at restaurant chains this year.

Keep in mind that offerings, price and participation may vary by location. Check with your local restaurant for further details.

Baskin-Robbins – Baskin-Robbins is serving up love (and kisses) with the Sprinkles Card Cake, XOXO Card Cake, Cone Card Cake, Darling Card Cake, Galentine’s Day Card Cake, Unicorn Cake, Heart Cones Cake, Love Banner Cake, Pink Conversation Heart KISS ME, Pink Conversation Heart BE MINE Cake, Orange Conversation Heart LOVE YOU Cake, Yellow Conversation Heart KISS ME Cake, and the Be Mine Small Heart Cake.

Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar – Nothing says “I love you” quite like a heart-shaped pizza – unless that delicious pie comes with a side of charitable giving. This February, Boston’s is launching its annual Boston’s Cares campaign which aims to fight childhood hunger across the country through a partnership with No Kid Hungry. Starting February 7 – 14, $1 from the sale of each heart-shaped pizza will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

Bregger’s Bagels – Forget the chocolates and roses. This Valentine’s Day, bagel lovers can celebrate with their true heart’s desire: Bruegger’s Bagels’ authentic, New York-style bagels baked in the shape of hearts. Available in Plain, Cinnamon Raisin and Blueberry, the fun and festive bagels can be purchased individually or by the dozen at participating bakeries Feb. 10-14. Guests can also preorder dozens by stopping by or calling their local bakery beginning Feb. 3.

Buca di Beppo – For only $54.99, share a Lasagna Lovefeast this Valentine’s Day! You and your Valentine will enjoy a Heart-Shaped Lasagna for two along with a Buca Small Garlic Bread, Buca Small Mixed Green or Caesar Salad and Mini Chocolate Chip Cannoli for dessert. Buca opens at 11 a.m. on Valentine’s Day. Make your reservations now at the best restaurant for Valentine’s Day dinner today. Offer valid 2/14/20 and 2/15/20 only. While supplies last.

California Pizza Kitchen – Back by popular demand from Feb. 11-16, guests can order any of their favorite CPK pizzas on special heart-shaped crispy thin crustfor no additional charge. Diners can also take advantage of CPK’s Valentine’s Day meal special for the sweet price of just $35 with the return of CPK’s “Sweet Deal for Two” prix fix menu, available Feb. 12-16. Guests who dine-in anytime between Feb. 11-16 will receive a special card to redeem for a buy one, get one free offer during a return visit and be eligible to enter a one-of-a-kind California Wine Country Sweepstakes, featuring a romantic two-night stay in Sonoma, Calif., an afternoon with the winemaker at Truett Hurst Winery, and dinner for two with wine pairings at Charlie Palmer’s Dry Creek Kitchen, courtesy of CPK and premium wine partner, Colby Red.

Carvel – From Feb. 3-14, consumers can gift ice cream for the holiday with these special offerings from Carvel: Lil’ Hearts: These novelty heart-shaped treats come in packs of four ($9.99) or six ($12.99). Handmade in-shoppe, these delicacies begin with chocolate or vanilla ice cream, then are hand-dipped in chocolate, cherry or white chocolate before being topped with a heartfelt saying. Lil’ Hearts come pre-made and packaged but some shoppes may accommodate special orders. Please contact your local shoppe and give them 24-hours’ notice. Chocolate Decadence Heart Cake: Features a layer of chocolate ice cream, Carvel’s famous crunchies, and a layer of vanilla ice cream – all topped with rich fudge and more crunchies on the outside. The message and ice cream flavor can be customized by contacting your local shoppe and giving 24 hours’ notice. Available for $19.99.

Cinnabon – Starting Feb. 1, Cinnabon is bringing back its heart-shaped CinnaPacks for a limited time. The festive packs of Cinnabon’s world-famous gooey cinnamon rolls make a great ready-to-go gift option for loved ones, or the perfect shareable treat for anyone celebrating the holiday. The seasonal offering will be available at mall bakeries and Pilot Flying J locations nationwide. Mall bakeries will offer a heart pack that includes nine MiniBon cinnamon rolls, starting at $14.99; Pilot Flying J locations will feature a 16-count BonBites pack, starting at $9.99. Customers can also send a fresh-baked pack directly to a loved one’s door with overnight shipping.

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ – Smoke Brisket, Pulled Pork and Pulled Chicken Plate. Two Sides (customer choice excluding pretzel nuggets). Two Mean in a Peel’s. Two drinks. $29.95.

DQ – DQ is celebrating the sweetest day of the year with Double Fudge Cookie Dough TreatHeart Cakes: Heart-shaped cakes featuring a rich center of creamy fudge, chocolate chip cookie dough bites and creamy soft serve. Available in two sizes – regular and mini – DQ TreatHeart Cakes are perfect whether you’re celebrating with that special someone or throwing a celebration for family or friends.

Dunkin’ – A sweet symbol of the season, Dunkin’ is once again welcoming Valentine’s Day with its signature heart-shaped donuts. This year, two fan-favorites are back to delight donut devotees. The Brownie Batter Donut is a heart-shaped donut filled with rich, chocolatey brownie batter-flavored buttercreme filling and frosted with chocolate icing, while the Cupid’s Choice Donut is a heart-shaped donut filled with Bavarian Kreme and frosted with strawberry-flavored icing. Both varieties, as well as Dunkin’s classic frosted donut varieties, are topped with Bling Sprinkles for a special sparkle.

Fogo de Chão – Dine at Fogo on Valentine’s Day thru 2/17 and receive a complimentary dining card for one Full Churrasco Lunch, Dinner or Sunday Brunch with equal purchase on your next visit. *Restrictions apply.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar – Share the love in style with an all-inclusive Valentine’s Day experience featuring a three-course dinner for two, premium champagne and a special gift from David Yurman. Priced exclusively at $500 or $1,000, the “Wine, Dine & Sparkle” packages are available from February 12-15, with a curated assortment of jewelry gift options for her or him. This exceptional experience also includes a guaranteed reservation during one of the busiest times of the year. In addition to “Wine, Dine, & Sparkle”, Fleming’s is offering a three-course, prix-fixe Valentine’s Day menu at all 68 locations from February 12-15. Guests can also order from the full dinner menu.

Green Mill Restaurant and Bar – Get a large, 2-topping, heart-shaped pizza and an appetizer to share for only $19.99. Also, get a free bottle of house wine when you purchase two pasta entrées on Valentine’s Day.

Krispy Kreme – Krispy Kreme is making it easy to express “ALL THE FEELS” about all relationships this Valentine’s Day with the return of Conversation Heart Doughnuts, available now through Feb. 14 at participating shops across the U.S. Each of Krispy Kreme’s heart-shaped doughnuts are topped with one of 24 sweet edible messages, including “CRAZY 4 U,” “ILYSM” and “BE MINE,” so when words fail, fans can say it with doughnuts. The collection features four Krispy Kreme classic fillings – Cake Batter, Strawberries & KREME, Original KREME and Chocolate KREME Filled. The specialty Valentine’s Dozen comes with a limited-edition gift box, while supplies last.

Max & Erma’s – Dinner for Two, $29. Two starters (Garden Salad, Caesar Salad, Village Salad or cup of soup or chili), two entrées (Balsamic Glazed Chicken, Flame-Grilled Salmon, Classic Sirloin or Fish & Chips), share a dessert. Available Monday, February 10 – Friday, February 14.

McAlister’s Deli – On February 14, participating McAlister’s locations are offering up to two free kids meals per adult entree purchase of an adult. Dine-in or carry out orders. Free kids meal is only available for Kids 12 and under ordering from kids menu. Cannot combine with any other offers.

Morton’s The Steakhouse – Dine Your Heart Out February 8 – 15, 2020. Featuring a succulent 8 oz. Filet topped with a Whole Maine Lobster & Bearnaise sauce for $59. $69 Steak and Lobster offered at Morton’s Toronto location.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza – Offering heart shaped pizzas throughout the month of February. Guests may order any one-topping Mountain Mike’s pizza in the shape of a heart to experience love at first bite. The 14-inch heart shaped pizza is available at the same cost as a standard large, one-topping pizza; additional toppings are extra.

Mrs. Fields – The Red Velvet cookie is the ideal sweet treat for Valentine’s Day. Mrs. Fields’ Red Velvet cookie combines the brand’s classic freshly baked, homemade cookie taste with a rich, chocolatey flavor and can be optionally topped with a perfect pairing of cream cheese frosting. The crimson-colored cookie has returned to stores and will continue through Valentine’s Day at participating locations nationwide.

O’Charley’s – Valentine’s meal for two is available from 2/10 through 2/16. Start by sharing a spinach & artichoke dip appetizer. Then select two of the entrees detailed below. The meal is complete with a shareable dessert of either the Goo Goo Crunch or Brownie Lover’s Brownie. Entrees options include: 7-oz. center-cut fresh filet mignon, 7-oz. signature filet mignon with garlic butter, 7-oz. signature bacon & bourbon-glazed filet mignon, 8-oz. slow-roasted prime rib, or 9-oz. fresh-grilled Atlantic salmon.

QDOBA – This Valentine’s Day, all you need is love and a kiss to earn a free entree at QDOBA. To celebrate the holiday, the brand is bringing back its annual promotion – QDOBA for a Kiss – and offering guests a free entrée when they purchase an entrée (of greater or equal value) and share a kiss with anyone or anything on Feb. 14.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse – A love like yours calls for more than just one day of celebration. Join Ruth’s for Valentine’s Week and treat yourselves to their multi-course Porterhouse Dinner for Two or indulge in a decadent classic like Surf & Turf ($49.95), available February 7-16, 2020. Porterhouse Dinner for Two, starting at $129, includes: Starters: Steak House Salad, Caesar Salad or Seasonal Soup. Entree: 40oz Porterhouse to share. Sides: Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Creamed Spinach. Available at participating locations only. Pricing and menu selections may vary by geographic location.

Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store – Starting February 1, preorder your heart-shaped pie for your pizza loving sweetie.

Waffle House – Select Waffle House restaurants will be putting out the white table cloths, dimming the lights and welcoming customers to a special February 14th dinner. Close to 200 restaurants will be taking reservations and offering up a unique and fun night in the Waffle House Nation. A list of participating locations and phone numbers can be found at wafflehouse.com.

White Castle – For the 29th consecutive year, White Castle is inviting couples, families and friends to celebrate Valentine’s Day with them. America’s first fast-food hamburger chain is once again hosting its traditional Valentine’s Day dinner featuring hostess seating, tableside service and dining rooms decked out in festive décor. Hundreds of White Castle restaurants in 13 states will host Valentine’s Day dinner guests on Friday, Feb. 14, from 4 to 9 p.m. Reservations are now being accepted through OpenTable.com or on the OpenTable app.