Restaurant Chains Offer Valentine’s Day Deals and More

It’s love at first bite as restaurants prepare for Valentine’s Day. Decadent deals and unique dining experiences await the hopelessly romantic. RestaurantNews.com and Cupid have put together the following list of special offerings and menus at restaurant chains this year.

Keep in mind that offerings, price and participation may vary by location. Check with your local restaurant for further details.

Auntie Anne’s – Original and Cinnamon Sugar Heart-Shaped Pretzels will be available at Auntie Anne’s nationwide on February 14th. Better yet, Auntie Anne’s is offering a Heart-Shaped Pretzel Buy One, Get One (BOGO) promotion redeemable only on February 14. From February 11 – 14, fans can visit AuntieAnnes.com/Heart-Shaped-Pretzels to get the offer. It will also be emailed to all Pretzel Perks loyalty members on February 14.

Bakers Square – Sweetheart Dinner and Pie for 2 for $19.99. Includes two Just Right Portion Entrées and 2 slices of pie. Entrées include Fish & Chips, Chicken Tenders, Savory Pot Roast, Slow-Roasted Turkey, Honey Mustard Chicken, and Asian Chicken Stir-Fry. Offer valid February 14 through February 16, 2019.

Baskin-Robbins’ – Baskin-Robbins is serving up some love (and kisses) with the Love & Kisses Sundae for just $5. Two spoons are needed for this decadent Valentine’s Day treat, which features scoops of Cherry Cordial with KISSES, Love Potion 31 and Very Berry Strawberry ice creams. Guests will also be able to serve their valentine a sweet, personal message with one of Baskin-Robbins’ three fully customizable Valentine’s Day cakes. These Valentine’s Day collection cakes were made for sharing with your sweetheart and include: HERSHEY’S KISSES Cake, Love Banner Cake and Pink Conversation Heart (Kiss Me) Cake.

Black Angus Steakhouse – For customers searching for a little tenderness in their day of love meal, Black Angus will be offering a Prime Rib and Crab Cake promo from February 14-17, while supplies last. For just $29.99 its mainland restaurants will dish up a perfect combination of a seasoned, slow-roasted Prime Rib paired with a flavorful Crab Cake, 2 Classic Sidekicks and Sweet Molasses Bread.

Bojangles’ – Heart-shaped products are everywhere this Valentine’s Day, but for a truly unique, original sweet treat, turn to Bojangles’ and our delicious, one-of-a-kind Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits, now available through Thursday, February 14. Each Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit is expertly made from scratch by a Bojangles’ biscuit maker, using the brand’s proprietary 48-step biscuit-making process with Bo-Berries baked inside and a decadent vanilla icing drizzled over each biscuit.

Buca di Beppo – Buca is offering a Lasagna Love Feast for 2 on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2019! Featuring a $49.99 dine-in only special which includes a Heart-Shaped Lasagna, Buca Small Garlic Bread, Buca Small Mixed Green or Caesar Salad and Mini Chocolate Chip Cannoli. While supplies last. Feeds up to 3.

California Pizza Kitchen – Available Feb. 13-17, guests can order their favorite CPK pizza on special heart-shaped crispy thin crust for no additional charge, making the brand’s signature California-style pizzas more lovable than ever before. In addition, CPK welcomes guests to enjoy a Valentine’s Day meal for two, at the sweet price of $35, with the return of its popular “Sweet Deal for Two” prix fixe menu from Feb. 13-17.

Carrows Restaurants – Valentine’s Day Weekend Dinner For Two, $32.99. Thursday, Feb. 14 – Sunday, Feb. 17. our choice of 8 oz. Prime Rib or Grilled Atlantic Salmon with salad or soup, and a slice of pie. Prime Rib available after 4PM Thursday, Friday, Saturday. After 11PM on Sunday.

Carvel – Give your sweetie a sweet treat for Valentine’s Day: The Chocolate Decadence Heart Cake. Feed your chocolate addiction this Valentine’s Day with ice cream and fudge, lots of fudge.

Dairy Queen – DQ’s heart shapped Dipped Strawberry Cupid Cake made with Ghirardelli chocolate is the perfect serving size for two. Cupid Cakes are available in store or can be ordered online for in-store pickup at participating locations on DQCakes.com.

Dunkin’ – A beloved symbol of the season, heart-shaped donuts are back in several varieties, including Boston Kreme and Jelly, for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide. Additionally, this year classic frosted donut varieties are getting dressed up for the season of love with special Bling Sprinkles, for a fun new way to make guests’ Valentine’s Day treats sparkle. Featured varieties include Chocolate Bling Frosted, Strawberry Bling Frosted and Vanilla Bling Frosted.

Fogo de Chão – Dine at Fogo on Valentine’s Day thru 2/17 and receive a complimentary dining card for one Full Churrasco Lunch, Dinner or Sunday Brunch with equal purchase on your next visit. *Restrictions apply.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar – Join Fleming’s February 7th through 18th for a three-course celebration of love: our Valentine’s Day menu! Fall in love all over again with Filet Mignon and your choice of North Atlantic Lobster Tail or Colossal Shrimp. Because what could be better than steak and your Valentine? Amuse-Bouche: Caviar Blini (sour cream, green onion, hackleback caviar). Pair with MIONETTO, Prosecco Avantgarde Treviso, NV. Entrée Duo: Filet Mignon paired with your choice of Colossal Shrimp or North Atlantic Lobster Tail. Pair with QUILT, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley, 2016. Dessert: White Chocolate Bread Pudding. Dinner Menu, $70. Wine Pairings, $37.

Green Mill Restaurant and Bar – Get a large, 2-topping, heart-shaped pizza and an appetizer to share for only $19.99. Reservations are available for February 11-14. Must make your reservation by February 13, 2019. Also, get a free bottle of house wine when you purchase two pasta entrées.

Hard Rock Cafe – The restaurant’s limited-time “Flavors of Love” menu features the new Sweetheart Shake for Two, a boozy shake that is a delicious combination of Absolut® Vanilla vodka, creamy vanilla ice cream and the fresh flavors of strawberry and lemon, all topped with strawberry-infused whipped cream. The Sweetheart Shake comes equipped with a custom sweetheart straw, so couples and friends alike can indulge in this diner-style milkshake for two while celebrating love of all shapes and sizes. In addition to the Sweetheart Shake for Two, this Valentine’s Day menu will feature Strip Steak Scampi, a 12 oz. New York Strip Steak seasoned, grilled and topped with grilled shrimp and a traditional scampi sauce alongside seasoned green beans and Yukon gold mashed potatoes. The “Flavors of Love” menu is available at cafe locations in the U.S. and Europe from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019.

Hooters – Hooters is inviting both heartbreakers and the heartbroken to enjoy some comfort food this Valentine’s Day by burning, burying, ripping or shredding a picture of their ex to earn 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 wings. Whether you’re on the rebound or still reeling over your last relationship, all guests are welcome to ease the tension and pain by destroying photos of their shred-worthy ex, using shredders provided at participating Hooters restaurants, or virtually at Hooters.com/ShredYourEx. Customers participating online will receive a digital coupon for the deal.