Restaurant Chains Offer Valentine’s Day Deals and More

It’s love at first bite as restaurants prepare for Valentine’s Day. Decadent deals and unique dining experiences await the hopelessly romantic. RestaurantNews.com and Cupid have put together the following list of special offerings and menus at restaurant chains this year.

Keep in mind that offerings, price and participation may vary by location. Check with your local restaurant for further details.

Abuelo’s – Share the love with Fajitas for Two! Order Abuelo’s Fajitas for Two plus dessert for only $32.99.

Acapulco Restaurant Y Cantina – Valentine’s Celebration 3-Course Menu for Two, $45. Monday, February 12th – Sunday, February 18th. Entrées include Grilled Chicken Fajitas, Grilled Steak Fajitas, Seafood Trio and Muy Grande Platter.

Auntie Anne’s – Original and Cinnamon Sugar Heart-Shaped Pretzels will be available at Auntie Anne’s nationwide on February 14th. To help further spread the love, Auntie Anne’s is offering a Heart-Shaped Pretzel Buy One, Get One (BOGO) promotion for all My Pretzel Perks members. To receive the offer, guests need to download the app, which is available for free in Apple’s App Store and Android’s Google Play Store, before 12:00PM EST on February 13th.

Bakers Square – Sweetheart Dinner for 2 and two beverages for $19.99. Includes two Just Right Portion Entrées and 2 slices of pie. Entrées include Deluxe Chicken & Bacon Mac ‘n Cheese, Fish & Chips, Chicken Tenders, Savory Pot Roast, Slow-Roasted Turkey, Lemon Artichoke Chicken, Honey Mustard Chicken and Asian Chicken Stir-Fry. Plus, two free slices of pie.

Baskin-Robbins’ – Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Sweetheart Polar Pizza is made with a heart-shaped Double-Fudge Brownie crust topped with Love Potion #31 Ice Cream, fudge brownie pieces, marshmallow topping and festive heart quins. The classic “Be Mine” Heart Cake will also return for Valentine’s Day this year. Guests can customize the “Be Mine” Heart Cake with their choice of chocolate or white cake and their loved one’s favorite ice cream flavor, or with a seasonal favorite like Love Potion #31®, which is made with white chocolate and raspberry-flavored ice creams, a raspberry swirl, chocolate flavored chips and raspberry-filled chocolate-flavored hearts.

Becks Prime – Valentine’s Day Special for Two! Certified Angus Beef steak dinner for two is only $50 on Tuesday, February 14 through Sunday, February 18. Includes two Certified Angus Beef 8 oz. Filets, 16 oz. Texas Rib Eye or 14 oz. New York Sirloin Strip. Plus two sides and two salads.

Bojangles’ – Enjoy a Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit. Nothing will warm your heart like the famous buttermilk biscuit with Bo-Berries baked inside and topped with vanilla icing. The sweet treats are available now through February 14 in the festive heart shape at participating locations.

Brann’s Steakhouse and Grille – Your choice of any of the two following entrées: Sizzling Sirloin Steak, Grilled Shrimp, BBQ Ribs or Breaded Shrimp. $16.99.

BRAVO Cucina Italiana – BRAVO locations across the nation will offer special Valentine’s Day features, Friday, Feb. 9 – Sunday, Feb. 18, during lunch and dinner. Specials include unique cocktails and entrées, plus a decadent dessert. Entrées include Shrimp & Lobster Campanelle, Grilled Salmon Picatta or Crab Crusted Beef Medallions.

BRIO Tuscan Grille – BRIO locations across the nation will offer this special Valentine’s Day menu during lunch and dinner, Friday, Feb. 9 – Sunday, Feb. 18. Entrées include Lobster & Shrimp Scampi and Bistecca BRIO.

Buca di Beppo – Buca is offering a Valentine’s Classic Love Package on February 14 featuring a $49.99 dine-in only special which includes a Heart-Shaped Lasagna, Buca Small Garlic Bread, Buca Small Mixed Green or Caesar Salad and Mini Chocolate Chip Cannoli. While supplies last. Feeds up to 3.

California Pizza Kitchen – Love is in the air at CPK with the return of its Sweet Deal for Two Valentine’s Day promotion. From Feb. 14-18, CPK invites guests to share the love over a freshly prepared meal from its “Sweet Deal for Two” prix fixe menu, which includes the choice of an appetizer, two entrées and a dessert, for just $35.

Carrows Restaurants – A Sweetheart of a Deal! Two entrées and a dessert to share for $29.99. Entrées include Grilled Salmon, Shrimp Scampi Pasta, 8 oz. Prime Rib or Petite New York Steak. February 14 – 18.

Carvel – Give your sweetie a sweet treat for Valentine’s Day. Ice cream Valentine’s Cakes available. Choices include the Be Mine Heart Cake, the Chocolate Decadance Heart Cake, the Enrobed Heart Cake and the Valentine’s Heart Cake.

Champps Kitchen + Bar – $40 Valentine’s Day Meal. Your choice of one appetizer, two entrées and one dessert.