Restaurant Chain Growth Report 12/31/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

New York, NY-based CRAFTED HOSPITALITY (founded 2001) has added a new concept called Small Batch (1). Other company concepts are Craft (1), Craft Los Angeles (1), Craftsteak (1), Heritage Steak (1), Riverpark (1), Temple Court (1) and Wichcraft (5). Overall company increase was from 11 to 12 (9% growth). The restaurants are mostly upscale, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants serve American and steakhouse cuisines. Wichcraft is fast casual sandwich shop. Most locations have full bar service and average seating for about 100. Catering, delivery, online ordering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are CA, NV and NY.

Miami, FL-based CHILL N’ NITROGEN ICE CREAM (founded 2012) has increased by 1 unit, from 7 to 8 (14% growth). This quick serve ice cream shop is open for lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 40. Catering options are available. All the stores are located in FL.

Scottsdale, AZ-based GOLDMAN MANAGEMENT has increased by 1 unit for the Zipps Sports Grill concept, from 12 to 13 (8% concept growth). The company also operates Goldie’s Neighborhood Sports Café (1). Overall company increase was from 13 to 14 (8% growth). The restaurants are family/casual sports bars, open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Seating is for about 350. All the restaurants trade in AZ.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Addison, TX-based FISH CITY GRILL (founded 1995) has increased by 3 units for the Fish City Grill concept, from 17 to 20 (18% concept growth). The company also operates Half Shells Oyster Bar (1) and Half Shells Seafood Grill (1). Overall company increase was from 19 to 22 (16% company growth). These seafood restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 125. Catering is available. Locations are franchised and trade in AR, FL, OK and TX.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Texas-based FAJITA PETE’S (founded 2002) has increased by 1 unit, from 10 to 11 (10% growth). This family/casual Mexican concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Average seating is for 100. Catering, online ordering and private party services are available. We last featured this concept on 1/22/19 (43% growth).

