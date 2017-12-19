Restaurant Chain Growth Report 12/19/17

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Midvale, UT-based THE PIE PIZZERIA (founded 1982) has increased by 1 unit, from 5 to 6 (20% growth). These family/casual pizza restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer is served and seating is for about 150. All the restaurants are in UT.

Dewey Beach, DE based THE RUSTY RUDDER (founded 1979) has increased by 1 unit for the Jimmy’s Grille concept, from 2 to 3 (50% concept growth) for an overall company increase from 6 to 7 (17% growth). The other company concepts are Bottle & Cork (1) Ivy (1), Northbeach (1) and The Rusty Rudder (1). These family/casual restaurants American cuisine and seafood and are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $10-$30. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 200. All the restaurants are located in DE.

Burlington, NC-based LA FIESTA RESTAURANTE MEXICANO (founded 1993) has increased by 1 unit, from 5 to 6 (20% growth). These family/casual restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and average seating is for about 100. All the restaurants trade in NC.

Quebec City, QC-based RESTAURANTS PACINI (founded 1980) has increased by 1 unit, from 30 to 31 (3% growth). These upscale Italian restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and average seating for about 200. Catering is available. Locations are franchised and trade in AB and QC.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Chicago, IL-based BOTTLENECK MANAGEMENT (founded 2001) has increased by 5 units for their City Works concept, from 1 to 6 (500% concept growth) for an overall company increase from 11 to 16 (45% growth). The other company concepts include Trace (1), The Crown (1), The Boundary Tavern & Grille (1), Sweetwater Tavern & Grille (1), South Branch Tavern Grille (1), Old Town Pour House (4) and Howells & Hood (1). These family/casual bar and grills are open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Seating is for about 300. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are IL, MD and MN.

Chicago, IL-based LALO’S (founded 1971) has increased by 2 units, from 6 to 8 (33% growth). This family/casual Mexican concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants serve full bar and have seating for about 100. Catering, delivery and private party services are available. All locations are in IL.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Norfolk, VA-based THE SKINNY DIP FROZEN YOGURT BAR (founded 2008) has increased by 1 unit, from 9 to 10 (11% growth). These quick serve yogurt shops are open for lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 20. Trading areas are FL and VA. We last featured this concept on 8/9/16 (13% growth).

Maitland, FL-based TIJUANA FLATS BURRITO COMPANY (founded 1995) has increased by 9 units, from 121 to 130 (7% growth). This fast casual Mexican concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range, serving beer and wine. Seating is for about 80. Catering and online ordering options are available. Trading areas are FL, GA, IN, NC, SC and VA. We last featured this concept on 7/26/16 (5% growth).

Athens, GA-based YOUR PIE (founded 2008) has increased by 10 units, from 35 to 45 (29% growth). This fast casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 60. Catering, delivery and online ordering services are available. Locations are franchised and trade in AL, AZ, CA, FL, GA, IL, MD, NC, OK, SC, TN, TX and VA. We wrote about this company on 7/12/16 (35% growth).

