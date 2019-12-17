Restaurant Chain Growth Report 12/17/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

New York, NY-based WESTVILLE (founded 2003) has increased by 1 unit, from 6 to 7 (17% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. The restaurants serve American cuisine. Seating is for about 60 and beer and wine are served. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. All the restaurants are located in NY.

Salem, OR-based ODD MOE’S PIZZA (founded 1999) has increased by 1 unit, from 6 to 7 (17% growth). This fast casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served. Average seating is for about 30. Catering and online ordering services are available. All locations are in OR.

New York, NY-based THE ONE GROUP INC has increased by 3 units for the Bagatelle concept, from 8 to 11 (38% concept growth) and added a Kona Grill location (1 unit). Other company concepts are Asellina (1), Gansevoort Park Roof Top (1), Hellot Steakhouse (1), Radio (2) and STK (20). Overall company increase from 33 to 37 (12% growth). The restaurants are upscale steak and seafood concepts, open for dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 200. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are CA, CO, DC, FL, GA, NV, NY and TX.

Los Angeles, CA-based TENDER GREENS (founded 2006) has increased by 5 units, from 26 to 31 (19% growth). This fast casual salad concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 60. Catering and online ordering are available. All the locations are in CA.

Camden, AR-based ANDY’S RESTAURANT (founded 1978) has increased by 1 unit, from 7 to 8 (14% growth). The restaurants are quick serve, serving burgers, hot dogs and American cuisine. Per person price range is $4-$12+, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Average seating is for about 100. Drive-thru service is available. All locations are in AR.

Little Rock, AR-based MEXICO CHIQUITOS (founded 1968) has increased by 1 unit, from 4 to 5 (25% growth). This fast casual Mexican concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 80. Drive-thru service is available. All the locations are in AR.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Kitchener, ON-based CHARCOAL GROUP (founded 1955) has increased by 3 units for the Beertown Public House concept, from 4 to 7 (75% concept growth). Other company concepts are Charcoal Steakhouse (1), Dels Enoteca Pizzeria (1), Martini’s (1), Moose Winooski’s (2), Sociable Kitchen & Tavern (1), The Bauer Bakery & Café (1), The Bauer Kitchen TBK (1) and Wildcraft Grill & Bar (1). Overall company increase was from 13 to 16 (23% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, serving American, Italian, pizza and steak. Full bar is available and seating is for about 250. Catering is available. All the restaurants trade in ON.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Redding, CA-based BLACK BEAR DINER (founded 1995) has increased by 23 units, from 115 to 138 (20% growth) and entered into AR, KS, MO, MT, OK and TX. This family/casual restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 150. Locations are franchised and trade in AR, AZ, CA, CO, ID, KS, MO, MT, NV, OK, OR, TX, UT and WA. We last featured this concept on 6/26/18 (24% growth).

