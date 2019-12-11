Restaurant Chain Growth Report 12/11/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Whitefish Bay, WI-based BREADSMITH (founded 1993) has increased by 3 units, from 32 to 35 (9% growth) and entered into NC. This quick serve bakery/cafe is open for breakfast and lunch, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. All units are franchised and trade in AZ, IL, IN, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NY, NY, OH, SC, SD, TX and WI.

Louisville, KY-based EL NOPAL has increased by 1 unit, from 26 to 27 (4% growth). This family/casual Mexican restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 150. Trading areas are IN and KY.

West Palm Beach, FL-based TOOJAY’S GOURMET DELI (founded 1981) has increased by 2 units, from 28 to 30 (7% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 100. Catering, delivery, online ordering and private party services are available. All the restaurants are located in FL.

Florida-based GIOVANNI’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT has increased by 1 unit, from 4 to 5 (25% growth). This family/casual Italian restaurant and pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Full bar is available. Average seating is for about 150. Catering and banquet services are available. All the locations are in FL.

Burnaby, BC-based BG URBAN CAFE (founded 1979) has increased by 1 unit, from 4 to 5 (25% growth). This fast casual bakery/cafe is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 70. Catering is available. The restaurants are franchised and trade in BC.

Atlanta, GA-based MY FRIEND’S PLACE DELI (founded 1980) has increased by 1 unit, from 5 to 6 (20% growth). The restaurants are fast casual, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 80. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are offered. All the restaurants are franchised and trade in GA.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Tampa, FL-based CICCIO’S RESTAURANT GROUP (founded 1996) has increased by 2 units for the Fresh Kitchen concept, from 7 to 9 (29% concept growth), by 1 unit for the Ciccio Cali concept, from 3 to 4 (33% concept growth) and added a new concept called Sweet Soul (1). Other company concepts are Better Byrd (1), Ciccio Water (1), Daily Eats (1), Green Lemon (1) and Taco Dirty (1). Overall company increase was from 15 to 19 (27% growth). The restaurants are a mixture of family/casual and fast casual concepts, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Full bar is available at select locations. Concepts serve pizza, ice cream/yogurt, juice/smoothies, Italian and Mexican cuisines. All locations are in FL.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Eugene, OR-based CAFE YUMM (founded 1997) has increased by 1 unit, from 22 to 23 (5% growth) and entered into ID. This fast casual sandwich cafe is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 90. Catering is available. Locations are franchised and trade in ID, OR and WA. We last featured this concept on 12/4/18 (5% growth).

