Restaurant Chain Growth Report 12/05/17

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Bronx, NY-based GOLDEN KRUST CARIBBEAN BAKERY & GRILL (founded 1989) has increased by 14 units, from 112 to 126 (13% growth) and entered into CT. This quick serve Caribbean concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Average unit seats about 60. All locations are franchised and trade in CT, FL, GA, MA, MD, NC, NJ and NY.

Atlanta, GA-based HUDDLE HOUSE (founded 1964) has increased by 30 units, from 370 to 400 (8% growth). These family/casual American restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Seating is for about 60. All locations are franchised and trade in AL, AR, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA and WV.

Winter Park, FL-based RUTH’S CHRIS STEAKHOUSE (NASDAQ:RUTH; founded 1965) has increased by 5 units, from 145 to 150 (3% growth). This upscale steakhouse is open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and seating for about 250. Banquet service is available. Between 50% and 60% of the restaurants are franchised. Trading areas are AB, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CT, DC, FL, GA, HI, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, NC, NJ, NV, NY, OH, ON, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA and WI.

Alpharetta, GA-based TACO MAC (founded 1979) has increased by 1 unit, from 29 to 30 (3% growth). These family/casual Mexican restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Locations have full bar and seating is for about 150. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are GA, NC and TN.

Fort Lauderdale, FL-based SHULA’S (founded 1989) has added a new concept called 347 Shula’s Steakbar (2 units) for an overall company increase from 28 to 30 (7% company growth). Their other company concepts include: Shula Burger (5), Shula’s 347 (8), Shula’s Bar & Grill (3), Shula’s Steak & Sports (2) and Shula’s Steakhouse (10). These upscale steakhouse restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. Shula’s Bar & Grill is family/casual, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. All the restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 200. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are AL, AZ, FL, GA, IL, IN, NY, RI, TX, UT and VA.

Dallas, TX-based FRONT BURNER RESTAURANTS (founded 2005) has increased by 6 units for the Twin Peaks Restaurant concept, from 77 to 83 (8% concept growth) and by 1 unit for the Ojos Locos Sports Cantina concept, from 8 to 9 (13% concept growth) and entered into WA for an overall company increase from 87 to 94 (8% growth). The other company concepts are: Ranch At Las Colinas (1) and Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar (1). These family/casual restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average, serving American cuisine. The restaurants have full bar and seating for about 225. Trading areas are located in AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, NV, OK, SC, TN, TX and WA.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Greenville, SC-based TABLE 301 (founded 1997) has added 2 new concepts called Soby’s On The Side (1) and Jianna (1) for an overall company increase from 6 to 8 (33% growth). Their other company concepts include: The Lazy Goat (1), Southern Pressed Juicery (1), Soby’s/Loft (1), Passerelle Bistro (1), Papi’s Tacos (1) and Nose Dive (1). The restaurants are a mixture of upscale and fast casual concepts, serving multiple cuisine types. Meal periods are lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Most locations have full bar service and seating for about 150. Catering and banquet services are available. All the restaurants are in SC.

Fort Lauderdale, FL-based THE RESTAURANT PEOPLE (founded 1996) has added new concepts Spatch (1), Centrale (1) and Township (1) for an overall company increase from 7 to 9 (29% growth). Their other company concepts include: Boatyard (1), O Lounge (1) Sun, Surf And Sand (1) Tarpon Bend (1), Vibe Las Olas (1) and Yolo (1). These family/casual seafood restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Full bar service is offered and seating is for about 200. Catering and private party services are available. All the restaurants are located in FL.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Austin, TX-based ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE CINEMA (founded 1997) has increased by 6 units, from 32 to 38 (19% growth). These family/casual theater restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants serve American cuisine and seat about 200. Private party services are available. Locations are franchised and trade in AZ, CA, CO, MI, MO, NE, NY, TX and VA. We last featured this concept on 7/19/16 (60% growth).

Hartford, CT-based MAX RESTAURANT GROUP (founded 1991) has added a new concept called Savoy Pizzaria (1) for an overall company increase from 10 to 11 (10% growth). The other company concepts are: Max A Mia (1), Max Amore (1), Max Burger (2), Max Downtown (1), Max Fish (1), Max’s Oyster Bar (1), Max’s Tavern (1), Max’s Tavern (1) and Trumbull Kitchen (1). The concepts are upscale, open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants serve American, Italian and seafood. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 175. Catering is and banquet services are available. The restaurants are located in CT, FL and MA. We wrote about this company on 6/21/16 (10% growth).

Greenwood Village, CO-based RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS (NASDAQ:RRGB; founded 1969) has increased by 18 units, from 540 to 558 (3% growth). This family/casual concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants serve American cuisine, with a special focus on burgers. Locations have full bar and average seating for about 250. Catering is available. Trading areas are AB, AK, AL, AR, AZ, BC, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MT, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA and WI. We last featured this company on 8/16/16 (2% growth).

Scottsdale, AZ-based KONA GRILL (NASDAQ:KONA; founded 1998) has increased by 6 units, from 39 to 45 (15% growth) and entered into AL, HI and TN. This family/casual concept is open for lunch and dinner, serving American and Asian cuisines. Per person check average is $10-$30+, with full bar and seating for about 275. Private party services are available. The restaurants trade in AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, HI, IN, LA, MD and Puerto Rico. We featured this concept on 8/22/16 (30% growth).

