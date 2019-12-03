Restaurant Chain Growth Report 12/03/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Boston, MA-based UNO CHICAGO GRILL (founded 1943) has increased by 2 units, from 90 to 92 (2% growth). These family/casual pizza restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Restaurants have full bar service and seating for about 200. Online ordering and private party services are available. About half the restaurants are franchised. Trading areas are CA, CO, DC, FL, IL, IN, MA, MD, ME, MI, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, PA, RI, SC, TX, VA, VT, WI, Saudia Arabia, Honduras and India.

Irving, TX-based UNCLE JULIO’S MEXICAN FROM SCRATCH (founded 1986) has increased by 8 units, from 28 to 36 (29% growth) and entered into WI. This family/casual Mexican restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Locations have full bar and seating for about 300. Catering is available. Trading areas are located in FL, GA, IL, MD, PA, TN, TX, VA and WI.

Lincoln, NE-based VALENTINO’S PIZZA (founded 1957) has increased by 1 unit, from 36 to 37 (3% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 100. Catering, delivery, online ordering and private party services are all available. Trading areas are MN and NE.

Portland, OR-based CHA CHA CHA TAQUERIA has increased by 1 unit, from 5 to 6 (20% growth). This family/casual Mexican concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and seating for about 70. Catering is available. All the locations are in OR.

Atlanta, GA-based TWISTED TACO (founded 2002) has increased by 1 unit, from 17 to 18 (6% growth). This family/casual Mexican restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and average seating for about 250. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are GA, KY, NY, OK, PA, SC and TN.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

New York, NY-based UNION SQUARE HOSPITALITY GROUP (founded 1985) has added 8 new concepts called Vini E Fritti (1), Tacocina (1), Manhatta (1), Anchovy Social (1). Cedric’s At The Shed (1), Maialino Mare (1), Intersect (1), Café Marchia (1) and increased by 1 unit for the Daily Provisions concept, from 1 to 2 (100% concept growth) for an overall company increase from 13 to 22 (69% growth). The other company concepts are Blue Smoke (2), Café 2 & Terrace 5 (1), Gramercy Tavern (1), Jazz Standard (1), Maialino (1), Marta (1), Porchlight (1), Studio Café (1), The Modern (1), Union Square Café (1) and Untitled (1). These upscale concepts are open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. Locations have full bar service and seating for about 200. Cuisines served are American, Italian and BBQ. Catering is available. All the restaurants are located in NY.

Toledo, OH-based TONY PACKO’S CAFE (founded 1932) has increased by 2 units, from 3 to 5 (67% growth). This family/casual restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants serve Eastern European and American cuisines. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 150. Catering, delivery, online ordering and private party services are available. All the locations are in OH.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Columbia, MD-based BOARDWALK FRIES BURGERS SHAKES (founded 1981) has increased by 1 unit, from 26 to 27 (4% growth). This fast casual burger concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 70. Online ordering is available. Trading areas are AB, CA, DC, GA, MD, MI, VA, Saudia Arabia, Iraq and Qatar. Franchise opportunities are available. We last featured this concept on 6/26/18 (13% growth).

