Restaurant Chain Growth Report 11/29/17

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Georgia-based THE CASTELLUCCI HOSPITALITY GROUP has added a new concept called Bar Mercado. Other company concepts are Cooks And Soilders (1), Double Zero (1), Sugo Kitchen (1) and The Iberian Pig (1). Overall company increase was from 4 to 5 (25% growth). The restaurants are family/casual concepts, open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants serve Mediterranean, Italian and Spanish cuisines, with full bar service. Seating is for about 250 and catering and banquet services are available. All the restaurants are located in GA.

Chicago, IL-based BIG ONION TAVERN GROUP has added a new concept called Loft 644. Other concepts are 404 Wine Bar (1), Brunch (1), Derby (1), Diag Bar & Grill (1), Fatpour Tap Works (1), Hopsmith Tavern (1), The Irish Oak (1) and Woodie’s Flat (1). Overall company increase was from 8 to 9 (13% growth). These bar and grill concepts are open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Units seat about 200 and offer catering and banquet services. All the restaurants trade in IL.

West Palm Beach, FL-based BIG TIME RESTAURANT GROUP (founded 1993) has increased by 1 unit for the Louie Bossi’s concept, from 1 to 2 (100% concept growth). Other company concepts include Big City Tavern (1), City Cellar (1), City Oyster & Sushi Bar (1), Grease Burger Beer & Whiskey Bar (1) and Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar (7). Overall company increase was from 12 to 13 (8% growth). The restaurants are mostly upscale, serving American, seafood, sushi, pizza, Mexican and Italian cuisines. Per person check average is $15-$50+, open for lunch and dinner. Units have full bar and average seating for about 200. Private party services are available. All the restaurants are located in FL.

Tallahassee, FL-based CANOPY ROAD CAFE has increased by 1 unit, from 3 to 4 (33% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for breakfast and lunch. Per person check average is $6-$15+, serving American cuisine. Units seat about 100 and offer catering service. All the restaurants are located in FL.

Honolulu, HI-based L & L HAWAIIAN BARBECUE (founded 1976) has increased by 18 units, from 184 to 202 (10% growth) and entered into TN. This quick serve Hawaiian concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Units seat about 50 and offer catering, online ordering and drive-thru options. All locations are franchised and trade in AK, AZ, CA, CO, HI, NV, NY, OR, TN, TX, UT and WA.

Pittsburgh, PA-based TAMARIND RESTAURANTS (founded 2003) has increased by 1 unit, from 2 to 3 (50% growth). This family/casual Indian concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Locations have full bar and average seating for about 70. Catering and banquet services are available. Delivery and online ordering service is available at one location. All the restaurants trade in PA.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Pittsburgh, PA-based RESTAURANT HOLDINGS LP (founded 1933) has increased by 1 unit for the Atria’s Tavern concept, from 8 to 9 (13% concept growth) and by 1 unit for the Juniper Grill, from 2 to 3 (50% concept growth). The company also operates Mike Ditka’s Restaurant (6). Overall company increase was from 16 to 18 (13% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, serving American, Mediterannean, steak and seafood. Per person check average is $10-$30+, with full bar and seating for about 150. Catering and banquet options are available. Trading areas are AZ, IL, PA and WV.

Washington, DC-based &PIZZA (founded 2012) has increased by 7 units, from 17 to 24 (41% growth) and entered into NY and PA. This fast casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and average seating is for about 60. Online ordering is available. Trading areas are DC, MD, NY, PA and VA.

Colorado-based SERIOUS TEXAS BAR-B-Q (founded 1999) has increased by 2 units, from 6 to 8 (33% growth). This fast casual BBQ concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer is served and seating is for about 70. Trading areas are CO and NM.

New York, NY-based WESTVILLE (founded 2003) has increased by 2 units, from 4 to 6 (50% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, serving American cuisine. Per person check average is $6-$15+, serving beer and wine. Seating is for about 60. Catering, delivery and online ordering are available. All locations are in NY.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Lubbock, TX-based BAHAMA BUCK’S (founded 1990) has increased by 17 units, from 88 to 105 (19% growth) and entered into KY and TN. This quick serve shaved ice concept is open for lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Units seat about 20 and offer drive-thru service. All the shops are franchised and trade in AZ, CA, FL, KY, MO, NM, NV, OK, TN, TX and UT. We last featured this concept on 8/9/16 (44% growth).

Dallas, TX-based FOGO DE CHAO CHURRASCARIA (founded 1979) has increased by 6 units, from 43 to 49 (14% growth). This upscale Brazilian steakhouse concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and average seating for about 200. Trading areas are AZ, CA, CO, DC, FL, GA, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, MN, MO, NV, NY, OR, PA, TX, Brazil, Mexico and Puerto Rico. We last wrote about this concept on 7/19/16 (19% growth).

Waterbury, CT-based FRANKIE’S FAMILY RESTAURANTS (founded 1937) has increased by 1 unit, from 6 to 7 (17% growth). This quick serve hot dog shop is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 80. All the restaurants are located in CT. Franchise opportunities are available. We featured this concept on 7/12/16 (40% growth).

Memphis, TN-based HUEY’S (founded 1970) has increased by 1 unit, from 8 to 9 (13% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, serving American cuisine. Per person check average is $8-$20+, with full bar and seating for around 200. Locations are in MS and TN. We featured this concept on 8/16/16 (14% growth).

