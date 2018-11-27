Restaurant Chain Growth Report 11/27/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Phoenix, AZ-based NYPD PIZZA (founded 1996) has increased by 1 unit, from 11 to 12 (9% growth). This fast casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 70. Catering, delivery and online ordering services are available. All the restaurants trade in AZ.

New York, NY-based NEW YORK CITY RESTAURANT GROUP (founded 1990) has added a new concept called Scopa. Other company concepts are Arte Café (1), Bocca Di Bacco (3) and Il Bastardo (1). Overall company increase was from 5 to 6 (20% growth). The restaurants are upscale Italian concepts, open for lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $15-$50+, with full bar service and average seating for about 125. Catering, delivery, banquet and online ordering services are available. All the restaurants trade in NY.

Orlando, FL-based SEASONS 52 (founded 2003) has increased by 2 units, from 40 to 42 (5% growth) and entered into MI, NC and NM. This family/casual concept serves American cuisine, open for lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $10-$30+, with full bar and seating for about 250. Catering is available. Trading areas are AL, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NM, NY, OH, PA, TN, TX and VA. Seasons 52 is a subsidiary of Darden Restaurants.

Ocean City, MD-based DUMSER’S ICE CREAM (founded 1939) has increased by 1 unit, from 5 to 6 (20% growth). This quick serve ice cream shop is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 30. All the shops are in MD.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Chicago, IL-based DOC B’S FRESH KITCHEN (founded 2013) has increased by 3 units, from 5 to 8 (60% growth) and entered into TX. This fast casual concept serves American cuisine, open for lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $10-$30+, with full bar and seating for about 100. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. Trading areas are FL, IL and TX.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

New York, NY-based GERBER GROUP (founded 1991) has increased by 1 unit with the addition of a new concept called Taco Electrico. Other company concepts are Irvington (1), Kingside (1), Max Bar (1), Mr. Purple (1), Red21 (1), The Campbell (1), The Roof (1), W Lounge (1) and Whiskey Blue (2). Overall company increase was from 10 to 11 (10% growth). The restaurants are upscale, serving mostly American cuisine. Per person price range is $15-$50+, open for lunch and dinner. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 200. Banquet rooms are available. We last featured this company on 3/21/18 (11% growth).

Little Rock, AR-based US PIZZA CO (founded 1972) has increased by 1 unit, from 14 to 15 (7% growth). This quick serve pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and average seating is for about 80. Online ordering and delivery services are available. Locations are franchised and trade in AR and TX. We wrote about this concept on 5/2/17 (21% growth).

