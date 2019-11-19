Restaurant Chain Growth Report 11/19/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Greenfield, IN-based CHICAGO’S PIZZA (founded 1979) has increased by 1 unit, from 16 to 17 (6% growth). This fast casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 50. Delivery is available. All locations trade in IN.

Austin, TX-based TORCHY’S TACOS (founded 2006) has increased by 22 units, from 55 to 77 (40% growth) and entered into AR and OK. This fast casual Mexican restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served. Seating is for about 50. Catering and online ordering services are available. Trading areas are AR, CO, OK and TX.

Lafayette, LA-based YOBE FROZEN YOGURT (founded 2007) has increased by 1 unit, from 33 to 34 (3% growth). This quick serve yogurt shop is open for lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Stores have limited seating. Locations are franchised and trade in FL, GA, LA and NJ.

Maitland, FL-based TIJUANA FLATS BURRITO COMPANY (founded 1995) has increased by 7 units, from 130 to 137 (5% growth). The restaurants are fast casual, open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 80. Catering and online ordering services are available. Between 30% and 40% of the restaurants are franchised. Trading areas are FL, GA, IN, NC and VA.

Edina, MN-based PARASOLE RESTAURANT HOLDINGS (founded 1977) has increased by 1 unit for Pittsburgh Blue Steakhouse, from 2 to 3 (50% concept growth). THe company also operates Burger Jones (2), Chino Latino (1), Good Earth (2) Libertine’s Uptown Rec Room (1) Living Room (1), Manny’s Steakhouse (1), Prohibition (1) and Salut Bar Americain (2). Overall company increase was from 13 to 14 (8% growth). The restaurants are mostly upscale steakhouse concepts, open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and average seating for about 300. Catering, banquet and online ordering options are available. All the restaurants are located in MN.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

San Jose, CA-based UNA MAS MEXICAN GRILL (founded 1991) has increased by 5 units, from 15 to 20 (33% growth). The restaurants are fast casual, open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. The restaurants have full bar serve and seating for about 70. Catering, delivery, online ordering and private party services are all available. Locations are franchised and trade in CA.

San Diego, CA-based CRACK SHACK (founded 2015) has increased by 3 units, from 3 to 6 (100% growth) and entered into NV. This fast casual chicken concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person price range. Locations have full bar service and average seating for about 100. Catering, delivery and online ordering are available. Locations are in CA and NV.

Florida-based TOASTED (founded 2013) has increased by 2 units, from 2 to 4 (100% growth). The restaurants are fast casual, serving burgers and sandwiches. Per person price range is $4-$12+ and seating is for about 40. Catering and online ordering options are available. All the restaurants trade in FL.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Sandy, UT-based BEANS & BREWS COFFEE HOUSE (founded 1993) has increased by 2 units, from 50 to 52 (4% growth). This quick serve coffee shop is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Locations have limited seating and do have drive-thru service. Online ordering is available. Trading areas are ID, NV and UT. We last featured this concept on 6/26/18 (11% growth).

New York, NY-based BLUESTONE LANE COFFEE (founded 2013) has increased by 16 units, from 30 to 46 (53% growth) and entered into MA, ON and the Cayman Islands. This fast casual coffee cafe is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and the average unit has seating for about 40. Catering is available. Trading areas are CA, DC, MA,NJ, NY, ON, PA and the Cayman Islands. We last wrote about this concept on 8/28/18 (58% growth).

