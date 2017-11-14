Restaurant Chain Growth Report 11/14/17

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Canoga Park, CA-based AMECI PIZZA & PASTA (founded 1984) has increased by 3 units, from 34 to 37 (9% growth). This fast casual concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 30. Catering, delivery and online ordering services are offered. All the restaurants trade in CA.

Portage, MI-based BELLACINO’S PIZZA & GRINDERS (founded 1999) has increased by 1 unit for the Bellacino’s concept, from 52 to 53 (2% concept growth). The company also operates a 1-unit concept called Bella Creamery. Overall company increase was from 53 to 54 (2% company growth). These quick serve pizzerias are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Units seat about 40 and offer drive-thru service. Locations are franchised and trade in FL, IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NC, OH, SC, TN, VA and WV.

Portland, OR-based STUMPTOWN COFFEE ROASTERS (founded 1999) has increased by 1 unit, from 10 to 11 (10% growth). This fast casual coffee shop is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 40. Online ordering is available. The stores trade in CA, LA, NY, OR and WA.

Jacksonville, FL-based HARRY’S OF AMERICA LLC (founded 1987) has increased by 1 unit for the Salt Life Seafood Shack concept, from 2 to 3 (50% concept growth). Other company concepts are Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille (5) and Mark’s Prime Steakhouse (2). Overall company increase was from 9 to 10 (11% growth). The restaurants are upscale, serving steak and seafood. Per person check average is $15-$50+, with full bar and average seating for 150. Catering is available. All the restaurants trade in FL.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Texas-based BLACK WALNUT CAFE HUBBELL & HUDSON MANAGEMENT LLC has increased by 2 units for the Black Walnut Cafe concept, from 14 to 16 (14% concept growth). The company also operates a 3-unit concept called Hubbell & Hudson. Overall company increase was from 17 to 19 (12% company growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, serving American cuisine. Per person check average is $8-$20+, with full bar service and seating for about 100. The locations are in GA and TX.

Tampa, FL-based FORD’S GARAGE (founded 2012) has increased by 3 units for the Ford’s Garage concept, from 4 to 7 (75% concept growth). The company also operates Yeoman’s Cask & Lion (1 unit). Overall company increase was from 5 to 8 (60% company growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner and serving American cuisine. Per person check average is $10-$30+. Locations have full bar service and seating is for about 200. All the restaurants trade in FL.

Latham, NY-based MARRELLO MANAGEMENT GROUP (founded 2002) has increased by 2 units for the Bellini’s Counter concept, from 1 to 3 (200% concept growth) and added a new concept called Jacob & Anthony’s Italian (1 unit). The company also operates Bellini’s Italian Eatery (3) and Jacob & Anthony’s American Grille (1). Overall company increase was from 5 to 8 (60% growth). The restaurants are mostly upscale, serving Italian and American cuisines. Per person check average is $15-50+, with full bar service and average seating for about 150. Bellini’s Counter is a fast casual Italian and sandwich restaurant. Catering and banquet services are available. All the restaurants are located in NY.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Tennessee-based JONATHAN’S GRILLE has increased by 1 unit, from 5 to 6 (20% growth). This family/casual American bar and grill concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Average seating is for about 250. Catering service is available. All the restaurants are in TN. We wrote about this concept on 5/17/16 (25% growth).

New York, NY-based BIRCH COFFEE (founded 2009) has increased by 1 unit, from 8 to 9 (13% growth). This fast casual coffee shop is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 30. Catering and delivery options are available. All the shops are in NY. We wrote about this concept on 6/7/16 (167% growth).

Columbus, OH-based CHARLEYS PHILLY STEAKS (founded 1986) has increased by 13 units, from 587 to 600 (2% concept growth). The company also operates the 30-unit fast casual concept called Bibibop Asian Grill. This fast casual sandwich concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Catering is available. Most locations are located in mall food courts. All the restaurants are franchised and trade in AK, AL, AR, AZ, BC, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, ON, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI, WV and internationally. We last wrote about this company on 1/24/17 (12% growth).

