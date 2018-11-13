Restaurant Chain Growth Report 11/13/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Oakhurst, CA-based PIZZA FACTORY (founded 1979) has increased by 24 units, from 112 to 136 (21% growth). These fast casual pizzerias are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 60. Catering, delivery and private party options are available. Locations are franchised and trade in AZ, CA, ID, NV, OR and WA.

Orange City, IA-based PIZZA RANCH (founded 1981) has increased 15 units, from 198 to 213 (8% growth). These buffet style pizza restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer is served and average seating is for about 90. Locations are franchised and trade in IA, IL, KS, MI, MN, ND, NE, SD and WI.

Washington-based FUJIYAMA JAPANESE STEAKHOUSE (founded 2007) has increased by 1 unit, from 2 to 3 (50% growth). This upscale Japanese restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 200. All the restaurants are located in WA.

Orlando, FL-based YARD HOUSE RESTAURANT (founded 1996) has increased by 8 units, from 65 to 73 (12% growth) and entered into DC, IN, MD, MI, MO, NJ and PA. The concept is family/casual, serving American cuisine. Meal periods are lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and average seating is for about 300. Catering, banquet and online ordering services are available. Trading areas are AZ, CA, CO, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, KS, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, NC, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OR, PA, SC, TX, VA and WA. Yard House is a subsidiary of Darden Restaurants.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Nashville, TN-based 4-TOP HOSPITALITY (founded 2009) has increased by 1 unit for the Char concept, from 2 to 3 (50% concept growth) and by 1 unit for the Saltine concept, from 1 to 2 (100% concept growth). Other company concepts are Amerigo (5), Anjou Restaurant (1), Etc (1), Etch (1) and Sombra Mexican Kitchen (2). Overall company increase was from 13 to 15 (15% growth). The restaurant concepts are family/casual, serving multiple cuisine types (Mexican, American, French, Italian, steak and seafood). Meal periods are lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 200. Catering and banquet services are available. The restaurants are located in MS and TN.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Bensalem, PA-based PHILLY PRETZEL FACTORY (founded 1998) has increased by 4 units, from 167 to 171 (2% growth). These fast casual bakery/cafe restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 30 and catering service is available. Trading areas are DE, IN, MD, NC, NJ, PA and TN. All units are franchised. We wrote about this concept on 10/3/17 (29% growth).

Irvine, CA-based HABIT BURGER GRILL (NASDAQ:HABT; founded 1969) has increased by 67 units, from 202 to 269 (33% growth) and expanded into China. This fast casual concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 40. Catering and online ordering are available. Trading areas are AZ, CA, FL, ID, MD, NJ, NV, PA, UT, VA and WA. Franchise opportunities are available. We last featured this concept on 10/10/17 (29% growth).

About RestaurantData®.com Publisher

RestaurantData®.com is an online portal including FoodserviceReport.com the largest provider of new restaurant opening sales leads in the US averaging 850 new restaurant openings per week, RestaurantChains.net focusing on the multi-unit chain universe of companies and 20,000 unique decision making VP contacts inside 7,300 multi-unit restaurants and the Restaurant Unit Locator of 700,000 individual locations with rock solid delineations of independent locations vs. multi-unit locations, size, shape, cuisine, service style, sales, contacts, region, alcohol, seats, etc. Listings are updated and reviewed constantly and new data is updated daily.