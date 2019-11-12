Restaurant Chain Growth Report 11/12/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Burlington, ON-based SIR CORP (founded 1992) has increased by 4 units for Scaddabush Italian Kitchen, from 5 to 9 (80% concept growth), 1 unit for Reds, from 2 to 3 (50% concept growth), 1 unit for Duke’s Refresher Bar, from 1 to 2 (100% concept growth) and added a new concept called Abbey’s Bakehouse (1). The company also operates Canyon Creek Chophouse (7), Jack Astor’s (40) and Loose Moose (1). The restaurants serve American, Italian and steakhouse cuisines, open for lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $10-$30+, with full bar and average seating for about 200. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are AB, NL, NS, NY, ON and PQ.

Texas-based SMOKEY MO’S BBQ (founded 2000) has increased by 1 unit, from 15 to 16 (7% growth). This quick serve bbq concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 60. Catering and private party services are available. All the locations trade in TX.

Auburn, CA-based MR PICKLE’S SANDWICH SHOP (founded 1995) has increased by 7 units, from 42 to 49 (17% growth). This fast casual sandwich, soup and salad shop is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 40. Online ordering is available. All the restaurants are located in CA.

Houston, TX-based MAMBO SEAFOOD (founded 1996) has increased by 1 unit, from 10 to 11 (10% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Locations have full bar service and average seating for about 150. Catering is available. All the restaurants are in TX.

Washington, DC-based BUSBOYS AND POETS (founded 2005) has increased by 1 unit, from 6 to 7 (17% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, serving American and Mediterranean cuisines. Meal periods are breakfast, lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Locations have full bar and seating for about 200. Catering, banquet and online ordering services are available. Trading areas are DC, MD and VA.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Scottsdale, AZ-based COLD BEERS & CHEESEBURGERS (founded 2011) has increased by 2 units, from 10 to 12 (20% growth). This family/casual burger concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and seating for about 150. Catering is available. Trading areas are AZ and CA.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Dallas, TX-based TEXAS DE BRAZIL CHURRASCARIA (founded 1998) has increased by 1 unit, from 56 to 57 (2% growth). This Brazilian steakhouse concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and seating for about 200. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are AL, CO, DC, FL, IL, LA, MI, NV, NY, OH, OK, PA, TN, TX, UT, VA, Aruba, Puerto Rico and Trinidad. We last featured this concept on 3/26/19 (12% growth).

