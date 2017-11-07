Restaurant Chain Growth Report 11/07/17

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Blue Island, IL-based BEGGAR’S PIZZA (founded 1976) has increased by 1 unit, from 22 to 23 (5% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer is served. Seating is for about 100. Catering, delivery, online ordering and private party services are available. Locations are franchised and trade in IL and IN.

Illinois-based ROOKIES ALL AMERICAN PUB & GRILL (founded 1998) has increased by 1 unit for the Alexander’s Cafe concept, from 1 to 2 (100% concept growth). The company also operates Rookies All-American Pub And Grill (4) and Village Squire Restaurant (4). Overall company increase was from 9 to 10 (11% company growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, serving American cuisine. Per person check average is $10-$30 and seating is for about 150. Banquet rooms are available. All the restaurants are located in IL.

Louisiana-based PIEWORKS PIZZA BY DESIGN (founded 1990) has increased by 1 unit, from 2 to 3 (50% growth). This family/casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and average seating is for 90. Catering and delivery are available. Locations are franchised and trade in LA and NC.

Calgary, AB-based ELEPHANT & CASTLE (founded 1977) has increased by 1 unit, from 11 to 12 (9% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, serving European cuisine. Per person check average is $8-$20+, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The locations seat about 300 and offer full bar and catering service. Trading areas are AB, BC, DC, IL, MA, MB, ON and WA. Franchising is available.

Massachusetts-based CAL’S WOOD-FIRED GRILL & BAR has added a new concept called Republic At The Linden (1 unit). Other company concepts are Abigail’s Grille & Wine Bar (1), Cal’s Wood-Fired Grill & Bar (1), Market Grille (1), Mill On The River (1) and Republic Gastropub (1). Overall company increase was from 5 to 6 (20% company growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, serving steak and bar foods. Per person check average is $10-$30+, with average seating for about 90. Private party services are available. The restaurants trade in CT and MA.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Seattle, WA-based HOMEGROWN SUSTAINABLE SANDWICH SHOP (founded 2009) has increased by 4 units, from 9 to 13 (44% growth) and entered into CA. This fast casual sandwich shop is open for breakfast and lunch, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50 and catering, delivery and online ordering services are offered. Locations trade in CA and WA.

Bethesda, MD-based BLACK RESTAURANT GROUP has added 2 new concepts called Addie’s Restaurant (1 unit) and Tilt Side Bar (1 unit). Other company concepts include Black Jack Bar (1), Black Market Bistro (1), Black’s Bar & Kitchen (1) Blacksalt Restaurant & Market (1), Pearl Dive Oyster Palace (1) and Republic (1). Overall company increase was from 6 to 8 (33% growth). The concepts are upscale, open for lunch and dinner and serving seafood and American cuisines. Per person check average is $15-$50+, with full bar and average seating for 125. Banquet service is available. The locations are in DC and MD.

Albuquerque, NM-based BOB’S BURGERS has increased by 3 units, from 10 to 13 (30% growth). This quick serve burger concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. Drive-thru service is available. All the restaurants trade in NM.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

West Redding, CT-based SANDELLA’S FLATBREAD CAFE (founded 1994) has increased by 20 units, from 110 to 130 (18% growth). This fast casual sandwich restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Limited seating is available. Trading areas are AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, KY, MA, MD, ME, MN, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA and WI. We last featured this concept on 8/9/16 (8% growth).

Columbia, MD-based THE GREENE TURTLE SPORTS BAR & GRILLE (founded 1976) has increased by 1 unit, from 45 to 46 (2% growth). These family style American restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Seating is for about 250, offering catering and private party services. Trading areas are located in DC, DE, MD, NJ, NY, VA and WA. Franchising is available. We last featured this concept on 7/26/16 (18% growth).

Fort Lauderdale, FL-based ANTHONY’S COAL FIRED PIZZA (founded 2002) has increased by 11 units, from 59 to 70 (19% growth) and entered into IL. These family/casual pizzerias are open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants serve beer and wine and seat about 70. Catering service is available. Trading areas are DE, FL, IL, MA, NJ, NY, PA and RI. We featured this concept on 7/19/16 (13% growth).

About RestaurantData®.com Publisher

RestaurantData®.com is an online portal including FoodserviceReport.com the largest provider of new restaurant opening sales leads in the US averaging 850 new restaurant openings per week, RestaurantChains.net focusing on the multi-unit chain universe of companies and 20,000 unique decision making VP contacts inside 7,300 multi-unit restaurants and the Restaurant Unit Locator of 700,000 individual locations with rock solid delineations of independent locations vs. multi-unit locations, size, shape, cuisine, service style, sales, contacts, region, alcohol, seats, etc. Listings are updated and reviewed constantly and new data is updated daily.