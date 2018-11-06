Restaurant Chain Growth Report 11/06/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Markham, ON-based MANCHU WOK (founded 1980) has increased by 24 units, from 106 to 130 (23% growth). These fast casual Chinese restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Catering is available. Most locations are in mall food courts. Units are franchised and trade in AB, AK, AL, AZ, BC, CA, CO, FL, GA, HI, IL, KS, KY, MB, MD, MN, MO, MS, NB, NC, NV, NY, OH, OK, ON, PQ, SC, SK, TX, UT, VA and WA.

Bloomington, MN-based LEEANN CHIN INC (founded 1980) has increased by 7 units for the Mandarin Express concept, from 39 to 46 (18% concept growth) for an overall company increase from 155 to 162 (5% growth). Their other company concepts include: Chin’s Asia Fresh (2), Leeann Chin (51) and Pick Up Stix (63). These fast casual Chinese restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Beer and wine service are served and seating is for about 80. Catering and delivery are available. Trading areas are AR, CA, FL, GA, LA, MN, MS, NC, ND, PA, TN, TX, VA and WI.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Austin, TX-based EAST SIDE PIES (founded 2006) has increased by 2 units, from 2 to 4 (100% growth). This quick serve pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. Catering, delivery, drive-thru and online ordering services are available. All the restaurants are in TX.

Oregon-based BISCUITS CAFE (founded 1998) has increased by 4 units, from 19 to 23 (21% growth). This family/casual concept serves American food, specializing in breakfast foods. Meal periods are lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Seating is for about 80. Delivery is available. The restaurants are franchised and trade in AZ, OR and WA.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Bellevue, WA-based MOD SUPER FAST PIZZA (founded 2008) has increased by 93 units, from 326 to 419 (29% growth). These fast casual pizza restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 60. Trading areas are located in AZ, CA, CO, GA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NV, OH, OR, PA, SC, TX, UT, VA and WA. Franchise opportunities are available. We last featured this concept on 6/13/17 (98% growth).

Middleburg Heights, OH-based MR. HERO (founded 1965) has increased by 4 units, from 113 to 117 (4% growth). These quick serve sandwich restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 30. Catering, online ordering and private party services are available. Stores are franchised and trade in OH. We last featured this concept on 9/5/17 (13% growth).

