Restaurant Chain Growth Report 11/05/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

New York, NY-based BOCCA DI BACCO (founded 1990) has increased by 1 unit for Arte Cafe, from 1 to 2 (100% concept growth). The company also operates Bocca Di Bacco (3). Overall company increase was from 4 to 5 (25% company growth). These upscale Italian concepts are open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 125. Catering, delivery, online ordering and private party services are available. All the restaurants trade in NY.

Arlington, TX-based SPRING CREEK BARBEQUE (founded 1980) has increased by 2 units for the Spring Creek Barbeque concept, from 31 to 33 (6% concept growth) and by 1 unit for the Casa Rita’s Mexican Grill concept, from 1 to 2 (100% concept growth). The company also operates Mexican Inn (9) and Shady Oak Bbq (1). Overall company increase was from 42 to 45 (7% company growth). The restaurants are family/casual, serving BBQ and Mexican cuisines. Meal periods are lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Locations have full bar and average seating for about 250. Catering and banquet services are available. All the restaurants trade in TX.

New York-based TAI SHOW has increased by 1 unit, from 2 to 3 (50% growth). This family/casual Japanese restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 200. Banquet rooms are available. All locations are in NY.

Austin, TX-based CASA GARCIA MEXICAN RESTAURANT has increased by 1 unit, from 5 to 6 (20% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and seating for about 200. Catering and online ordering options are available. All the restaurants trade in TX.

Baltimore, MD-based HIP HOP FISH & CHICKEN has increased by 2 units, from 22 to 24 (9% growth). This quick serve chicken and seafood restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Seating is for about 30. Locations are in DC and MD.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Iowa-based CABIN COFFEE COMPANY (founded 2002) has increased by 3 units, from 15 to 18 (20% growth). This fast casual coffee shop is open for breakfast and lunch hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 30. Drive-thru service is available. Trading areas are CO, GA, IA, IN, MN and WI.

Brooklyn, NY-based CAFE GRUMPY (founded 2005) has increased by 2 units, from 9 to 11 (22% growth) and entered into NJ. This quick serve coffee cafe is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 20. Trading areas are FL, NJ and NY.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Orlando, FL-based BAHAMA BREEZE (founded 1996) has increased by 3 units, from 40 to 43 (8% growth). This family/casual Caribbean concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 250. Catering is available. Trading areas are DE, FL, GA, IL, MA, MI, NC, NJ, NV, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA and WA. We last featured this concept on 12/18/18 (11% growth).

Phoenix, AZ-based BARRO’S PIZZA (founded 1980) has increased by 4 units, from 40 to 44 (10% growth). This fast casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 50. Delivery service is available. All the locations are in AZ. We last wrote about this concept on 5/29/18 (8% growth).

About RestaurantData®.com Publisher

