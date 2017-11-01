Restaurant Chain Growth Report 11/01/17

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Calabasas Hill, CA-based CHEESECAKE FACTORY (NASDAQ:CAKE; founded 1972) has increased by 26 units for the Cheesecake Factory concept, from 173 to 199 (15% concept growth), 2 units for the Grand Lux Cafe concept, from 11 to 13 (18% concept growth) and by 1 unit for the Rocksugar Pan Asian Kitchen concept, from 1 to 2 (100% concept growth) for an overall company increase from 185 to 214 (16% company growth). These family-style restaurants, serving American and Asian cuisines, are open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 450. Catering and banquet services are also available. Trading areas are AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA and WI.

Florida-based KOMOON THAI SUSHI CEVICHE (founded 2011) has increased by 1 unit, from 2 to 3 (50% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Units seat about 250 and offer catering services. All the restaurants are located in FL.

Westfield, MA-based WINGS OVER (founded 1999) has increased by 4 units for the Wings Over concept, from 35 to 39 (11% concept growth) and by 1 unit for the Hangar Pub & Grill concept, from 2 to 3 (50% concept growth). Overall company increase was from 37 to 42 (14% company growth). Wings Over is a quick serve chicken wing concept, open for lunch and dinner and serving beer. Per person price range is $4-$12+, with limited seating. Catering and online ordering are available. Hangar Pub is a family/casual bar and grill, with an $8-$20+ per person check average and seating for about 150. Company trading areas are CT, MA, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, TN, VA, VT and WI.

Tampa, FL-based BUDDY BREW COFFEE (founded 2010) has increased by 1 unit, from 4 to 5 (25% growth). This fast casual coffee shop is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 40. All the stores are located in FL.

Chicago, IL-based PHIL STEFANI SIGNATURE RESTAURANTS INC (founded 1980) has added a new concept called Flamingo Rum Club (1 unit). Other company concepts are Castaways Bar & Grill (1), Mad Social (1), Miller Lite Beer Garden (1), Riva Crab House (1), Tavern On Rush (1), The Crystal Gardens (1) and Tuscany (3). Overall company increase was from 9 to 10 (11% growth). The restaurants are upscale, serving Italian, steak and seafood. Per person check average is $15-$50+, open for lunch and dinner. Restaurants have full bar and average seating is for about 250. Catering service and banquet rooms are available. All the restaurants trade in IL.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

West Hollywood, CA-based HAMBURGER MARY’S BAR & GRILLE (founded 1972) has increased by 6 units, from 12 to 18 (50% growth) and entered into NV and TX. These family/casual restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Seating is for about 250. Catering and private party services are available. The restaurants are franchised and trade in CA, CO, FL, IL, MO NV, TX and WI.

Norwalk, CT-based BARTECA RESTAURANT GROUP (founded 1995) has increased by 3 units for the Barcelona Wine Bar concept, from 11 to 14 (27% concept growth) and by 11 units for Bartaco, from 4 to 15 (275% concept growth) and entered into AL, CO, FL, NC, PA and TN. Overall company increase was from 15 to 29 (93% growth). The restaurants are upscale, serving Spanish and Mexican cuisines. Per person check average is $15-$50+, serving full bar. Average unit has seating for about 150. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are AL, CO, CT, DC, FL, GA, MA, NC, NY, PA, TN and VA.

Coeur D’Alene, ID-based SAN FRANCISCO SOURDOUGH EATERY (founded 1999) has increased by 2 units, from 8 to 10 (25% growth). This fast casual sandwich shop is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. The restaurant serve beer and wine. Average seating is for about 60. Catering and online ordering services are available. Trading areas are ID, UT and WA.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Freehold, NJ-based GREAT RESTAURANTS (founded 1992) has added a new concept called The Metropolitan (1 unit) for an overall company increase from 4 to 5 (25% growth). Their other company concepts are Tre Pizza Pasta & Beer Garden (1), Rosalita’s Roadside Cantina (1), Nonna’s Citi Cucina (1) and Metropolitan Cafe (1). These upscale restaurant concepts serve Italian, American, pizza and Mexican cuisines. Meal periods are lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and seating for about 150. Catering is available. All the restaurants are located in NJ. We last featured this company on 7/19/16 (33% growth).

Houston, TX-based SAM’S BOAT GULF COAST KITCHEN & SPORTS BAR (founded 1981) has increased by 1 unit, from 5 to 6 (20% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person price range. The restaurants serve seafood, cajun and American cuisines. Average unit seats about 250. Banquet services are available. All the restaurants are located in TX. Franchising is available. We last wrote about this concept on 6/21/16 (25% growth).

Bedford, OH-based WINKING LIZARD TAVERN (founded 1983) has increased by 1 unit for the Winking Lizard concept, from 18 to 19 (6% concept growth). The company also operates a 4-unit concept called Lizardville. Overall company increase was from 22 to 23 (5% company growth). These family/casual sports bars are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Seating is for about 250, with catering and private party services. All the restaurants trade in OH. We last featured this company on 6/28/16 (10% company growth).

