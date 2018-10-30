Restaurant Chain Growth Report 10/30/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Dallas, TX-based BOSTON’S THE GOURMET PIZZA (founded 1964) has increased by 17 units, from 412 to 429 (4% growth) and entered into ND. These family/casual pizza bars are open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and average seating is for about 250. Delivery and private party services are available. Units are franchised and trade in AB, AR, AZ, BC, CA, CO, FL, IN, MB, MD, MI, MN, MT, NB, ND, NL, NS, NT, OH, ON, PE, PQ, SK, TX, UT, WA, YT and Mexico.

Lake Forest, CA-based JOHNNY ROCKETS (founded 1986) has increased by 48 units, from 332 to 380 (14% growth). These family/casual burger and ice cream restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$5+ per person check average. Breakfast and beer and wine service are available at select locations. Seating is for about 80. Trading areas are AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NC, ND, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, ON, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA and WI.

Chicago, IL-based BJ’S MARKET & BAKERY (founded 1997) has increased by 1 unit, from 2 to 3 (50% growth). This fast casual bakery/cafe is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Average unit has seating for about 50. Catering is available. All the restaurants trade in IL.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Indiana-based SCOTTY’S BREWHOUSE (founded 1996) has increased by 2 units for the Scotty’s concept, from 15 to 17 (13% concept growth) and entered into MO. The company also added a new concept called Ncounter (3 units), entering into AZ. The company also operates a 2-unit concept called Thr3e Wise Men. Overall company increase was from 17 to 21 (24% company growth). These family/casual bar and grills are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Average unit has seating for about 200. Catering, banquet and online ordering options are available. Trading areas are AZ, FL, IL, IN, MO and OH.

New Jersey-based BUBBAKOOS BURRITOS (founded 2008) has increased by 6 units, from 14 to 20 (43% growth). This fast casual concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. Catering, delivery, drive-thru, online ordering and private party services are available. All the restaurants trade in NJ.

Wilmington, NC-based PENO MEDITERRANEAN GRILL (founded 2001) has increased by 4 units, from 2 to 6 (200% growth). This fast casual Mediterranean grill is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Units seat about 40. Catering is available. All the locations are in NC.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Newport Beach, CA-based PAUL MARTIN’S AMERICAN GRILL (founded 2007) has increased by 1 unit, from 10 to 11 (10% growth). This family/casual bar and grill is open for lunch and dinner, with average seating for about 300. Catering, banquet and online ordering options are available. Trading areas are AZ, CA and TX. We last featured this concept on 5/9/17 (10% growth).

About RestaurantData®.com Publisher

