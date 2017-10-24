Restaurant Chain Growth Report 10/24/17

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Nashville, TN-based CHICAGO STYLE GYROS (founded 2003) has increased by 1 unit, from 6 to 7 (17% growth). These quick serve Greek restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. All locations are in TN.

Milwaukee, WI-based CHOCOLATE FACTORY SUBS & ICE CREAM (founded 1972) has increased by 1 unit, from 7 to 8 (14% growth). These quick serve ice cream and sandwich shops are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price rnage. Stores have limited seating. All locations are in WI.

Baton Rouge, LA-based C C’S COFFEE HOUSE (founded 1995) has increased by 2 units, from 31 to 33 (6% growth). This quick serve coffee shop is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 20. Catering and online ordering options are available. Trading areas are LA and MS.

Charlotte, NC-based GIORGIO’S HOSPITALITY & LIFESTYLE GROUP (founded 1987) has added a new concept called Golden Fleece Slow Earth Kitchen. Other company concepts are Bin Fifty-four (1), Café Parizade (1), City Kitchen (1), Farm Table (1), Gatehouse Tavern (1), Georges Brasserie (1), Kid Cashew (1), Kipos (1), Local 22 (1), Nasher Museum Café (1), Village Burgers (1) and Vin Rouge (1). Overall company increase was from 12 to 13 (8% growth). The restaurants are mostly upscale, serving American, Greek and Mediterranean cuisines. Full bar service is available and average seating is for about 150. The restaurants cater and offer private party services. All the restaurants are located in NC.

Oklahoma City, OK-based CHELINO’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT (founded 1989) has increased by 1 unit, from 12 to 13 (8% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Locations have full bar and average seating for about 100. All the locations are in OK.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Miami, FL-based CHICK-N-GRILL (founded 1999) has increased by 5 units, from 14 to 19 (36% growth) and entered into CT, GA, NY, MA and TX. These fast casual chicken restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Seating is for about 60. Catering and delivery services are available. Stores are franchised and trade in CT, FL, GA, LA, NY, MA and TX.

Rockville, MD-based CRISP & JUICY (founded 1989) has increased by 2 units, from 8 to 10 (25% growth). These fast casual chicken restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Seating is for about 50. Trading areas are MD and VA.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

East Lansing, MI-based BIGGBY COFFEE (founded 1995) has increased by 23 units, from 233 to 256 (10% growth). The shops are fast casual, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours. Per person price range is $4-$12+. Seating is for about 50 and offers drive-thru, catering and online ordering options. All locations are franchised and trade in FL, IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, SC, TX and WI. We featured this concept on 6/28/16 (79% growth).

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA-based JOHN’S INCREDIBLE PIZZA CO (founded 1997) has increased by 1 unit, from 11 to 12 (9% growth). This pizza buffet concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for around 750. The restaurant specializes in arcade games, rides and party services. Trading areas are CA, NV and OR. We last wrote about this company on 5/17/16 (10% growth).

