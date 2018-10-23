Restaurant Chain Growth Report 10/23/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Plainville, MA-based HONEY DEW DONUTS (founded 1973) has increased by 14 units, from 131 to 145 (11% growth). These quick serve bakery/cafe restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Seating is for about 30 and drive-thur service is available. Stores are franchised and trade in CT, MA, NH and RI.

Sterling Heights, MI-based JET’S PIZZA (founded 1978) has increased by 4 units, from 372 to 376 (1% growth) and entered into AZ. These quick serve pizza restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Delivery and online ordering options are available. Units are franchised and trade in AL, AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NC, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA and WI.

Champaign, IL-based JIMMY JOHN’S GOURMET SANDWICH SHOP (founded 1983) has increased 65 units, from 2717 to 2782 (2% growth). This fast casual sandwich concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 20 and catering, online ordering, delivery and drive-thru optons are available. The stores are franchised and trade in AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA,WI, WV and WY.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Phoenix, AZ-based FIRED PIE has increased by 2 units, from 18 to 20 (11% growth). This fast casual pizza place is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and average seating is for about 70. Catering is available. All the restaurants trade in AZ.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Mount Olive, NC-based HIGHWAY 55 BURGERS SHAKES AND FRIES (founded 1991) has increased by 7 units, from 132 to 139 (5% growth). These family/casual burger restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Seating is for about 50. Locations are franchised and trade in AL, AR, FL, GA, IN, NC, OH, SC, TN, TX, VA and WV. We last featured this concept on 8/29/17 (8% growth).

