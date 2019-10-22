Restaurant Chain Growth Report 10/22/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Roseville, MI-based THE ORIGINAL BUSCEMIS (founded 1976) has increased by 1 unit, from 44 to 45 (2% growth). These fast casual pizzerias are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 50. Catering, delivery and online ordering are available. Stores are franchised and trade in MI.

Los Angeles, CA-based THE PIZZA STUDIO (founded 2012) has increased by 7 units, from 32 to 39 (22% growth). These fast casual pizza restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. Catering and online ordering are available. Stores are franchised and located in AK, AR, CA, CO, IL, KS, MD, MN, MO, NY, ON, UT and WA.

Markham, ON-based WIMPY’S DINER (founded 1961) has increased by 6 units, from 56 to 62 (11% growth). This family/casual restaurant serves American cuisine, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $8-$20+. Seating is for about 70. Full bar service is available at select locations. Locations are franchised and all are located in ON.

Lincoln, NE- based RUNZA (founded 1949) has increased by 6 units for the Runza concept, from 80 to 86 (8% concept growth). The company also operates Braeda Fresh Express Cafe (3). Overall company increase was from 80 to 87 (9% company growth). These quick serve sandwich restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is available for about 80. Drive-thru, online ordering and catering services are available. Trading areas CO, IA, KS and NE. Franchising is available.

Athens, GA-based YOUR PIE (founded 2008) has increased by 37 units, from 45 to 82 (82% growth). This fast casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 60. Catering, delivery and online ordering are available. Locations are franchised and trade in AL, AZ, CA, FL, GA, IL, MD, NC, OK, SC, TN, TX and VA.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Florida-based HUEY MAGOO’S RESTAURANTS (founded 2004) has increased by 3 units, from 7 to 10 (43% growth). This fast casual chicken concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. Catering and online ordering are available. Locations are franchised and trade in FL.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Encino, CA-based GRANVILLE CAFE has increased by 1 unit, from 4 to 5 (25% growth). This family/casual concept serves American cuisine, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $8-$20+, with full bar service and average seating for about 150. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. All the locations are in CA. We last featured this concept on 9/18/18 (33% growth).

