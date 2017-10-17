Restaurant Chain Growth Report 10/17/17

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Chicago, IL-based ROTI MODERN MEDITERRANEAN (founded 2007) has increased by 12 units, from 21 to 33 (57% growth) and entered into MN and TX. These fast casual Mediterranean restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50.Catering and online ordering are available. Trading areas DC, IL, MD, MN, NY, X and VA.

Brentwood, TN-based GIGI’S CUPCAKES (founded 2008) has increased by 4 units, from 96 to 100 (4% growth). These quick serve cupcake cafes are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 10 and catering and online ordering services are available. Stores are franchised and trade in AL, AR, AZ, CO, FL,GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX and WI.

Norfolk, VA-based CHANELLO’S PIZZA (founded 1987) had increased by 2 units, from 30 to 32 (7% growth). These quick serve pizzerias are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Online ordering is available. Locations are franchised and trade in NC and VA.

Athens, GA-based LOCOS GRILL & PUB (founded 1988) has increased by 1 unit for the Keba Spitfire Grill concept, from 4 to 5 (25% concept growth) for an overall company increase from 14 to 15 (7% growth). Their other company concept is Locos Grill & Pub (10 units). These family/casual American restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-20+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 150. Catering, delivery and online ordering services are also available. The restaurants are franchised and trade in AL and GA.

Marietta, GA-based LA PARRILLA MEXICAN RESTAURANTS has increased by 1 unit, from 20 to 21 (5% growth). The restaurants are family/casual with full bar, open for lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $8-$20+, with average seating for about 200. Catering is available. The restaurants are located in AL, GA and SC.

Pittsburgh, PA-based BURGATORY (founded 2011) has increased by 1 unit, from 7 to 8 (14% growth). This family/casual burger concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Full bar is available and seating is for about 150. All the restaurants are located in PA.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Colorado-based SALSA BRAVA FRESH MEXICAN GRILL has increased by 1 unit for the Salsa Brava concept, from 3 to 4 (33% concept growth) and by 1 unit for the Over Easy concept, from 2 to 3 (50% concept growth). The company also operates a 1-unit concept called Sonterra Grill. Overall company increase was from 6 to 8 (33% company growth). The restaurants serve mostly Mexican/Latin cuisine (Over Easy specializes in breakfast foods, open for breakfast and lunch hours). All concepts have full bar service and average seating for about 175. Per person price range is $8-$20+. Catering and private party services are available. All the restaurants are in CO.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Phoenix, AZ-based LOLO’S CHICKEN & WAFFLES (founded 2002) has increased by 1 unit, from 7 to 8 (14% growth) and entered into TX. These family/casual restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 150. Catering is also available. Locations are franchised and trade in AZ, NE, NV and TX. We last featured this concept on 6/14/16 (75% growth).

Richardson, TX-based GOLDEN CHICK (founded 1978) has increased by 14 units for the Golden Chick concept from 158 to 172 (9% concept growth) for an overall company increase from 171 to 185 (8% company growth). The other company concept is a family/casual Mexican restaurant called Jalapeno Tree (13 units). Golden Chick is a quick serve chicken restaurant, open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 60 and catering is available. Restaurants are franchised and are located in GA, OK, SC and TX. We last featured this company on 6/7/16 (28% growth).

Moline, IL-based HEART OF AMERICA GROUP (founded 1978) has increased by 1 unit for the Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse concept, from 10 to 11 (10% concept growth). The company also operates Checkered Flag Bar & Grille / Gramma’s Kitchen (1), Machine Shed Restaurant (6), The J Bar (2) and Thunder Bay Grille (3). Overall company increase was from 22 to 23 (5% growth). The restaurant concepts are family/casual, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. American, bar & grill, Italian and steakhouse cuisines are served. Average seating is for about 250, offering catering and banquet services. Trading areas are IA, IL, MN and WI. We last wrote about this company on 5/3/16 (16% growth).

Englewood, CO-based TOKYO JOE’S (founded 1996) has increased by 4 units, from 34 to 38 (12% growth) and entered into CA. This fast casual Japanese concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Locations serve beer and have average seating for about 125. Catering and online ordering is available. Trading areas are AZ, CA, CO and TX. We last wrote about this concept on 6/28/16 (13% growth).

