Restaurant Chain Growth Report 10/16/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Fort Worth, TX-based FUZZY’S TACO SHOP (founded 2003) has increased by 77 units, from 103 to 180 (75% growth). These fast casual Mexican restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Locations serve beer and wine, with full bar service offered at select locations. Average unit has seating for about 80. Trading areas are AZ, CO, GA, KS, LA, MO, NE, OK and TX.

Omaha, NE-based GODFATHER’S PIZZA (founded 1973) has increased by 11 units, from 609 to 620 (2% growth). These quick serve pizzerias are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine service is available and seating is for about 50. Online ordering, catering, delivery, and drive-thru services are available. Trading areas are AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MI, MN, MO, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI, WV and WY.

Greenwich, CT-based GINGER MAN (founded 1997) has added a new concept called Evarito’s Mexican Kitchen (1 unit). Other company concepts are Ginger Man (1) and The Cask Republic (3). Overall company increase was from 4 to 5 (25% company growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants serve American and Mexican foods. Locations have full bar and average seating for about 100. Banquet rooms are available. All the restaurants are located in CT.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Washington, DC-based CGD HOSPITALITY GROUP (founded 2000) has added a 4-unit concept called Cafe Delux and the 1-unit Tortilla Coast. The company also operates Chef Geoff’s (2) and Lia’s (1). Overall company increase was from 3 to 8 (166% growth). The restaurants are upscale, serving American, Italian and Mexican cuisines. Per person check average is $15-$50+, with full bar and average seating for about 80. Meal periods are breakfast, lunch and dinner. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are DC, MD and VA.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Austin, TX-based ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE CINEMA (founded 1997) has increased by 9 units, from 38 to 47 (24% growth) and entered into MN and NC. The family/casual movie theater chain serves lunch and dinner and a movie, with a $10-$30+ per person price range. Pizza, snacks and American foods are served. The theaters have full bar and average seating for 600-700. Private party services are available. Locations are franchised and trade in AZ, CA, CO, MN, MO, NC, NE, NY, TX and VA. We last featured this concept on 12/5/17 (19% growth).

Pasadena, CA-based BLAZE FAST FIRE’D PIZZA (founded 2011) has increased by 78 units, from 214 to 292 (36% growth) and entered into AL, BC, MO, MT, ND, NE, NH and WV. This fast casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. The restaurant has build your own pizza options and serves beer and wine. Average unit has seating for about 70. Online ordering is available. Locations are franchised and trade in AB, AL, AR, AZ, BC, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, ON, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI and WV. We last wrote about this concept on 10/3/17 (52% growth).

About RestaurantData®.com Publisher

RestaurantData®.com is an online portal including FoodserviceReport.com the largest provider of new restaurant opening sales leads in the US averaging 850 new restaurant openings per week, RestaurantChains.net focusing on the multi-unit chain universe of companies and 20,000 unique decision making VP contacts inside 7,300 multi-unit restaurants and the Restaurant Unit Locator of 700,000 individual locations with rock solid delineations of independent locations vs. multi-unit locations, size, shape, cuisine, service style, sales, contacts, region, alcohol, seats, etc. Listings are updated and reviewed constantly and new data is updated daily.