Restaurant Chain Growth Report 10/15/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Westlake Village, CA-based SHARKY’S WOODFIRED MEXICAN GRILL (founded 1992) has increased by 1 unit, from 28 to 29 (4% growth). These family/casual Mexican restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 100. Catering and private party services are available. Trading areas are CA, NV and OR.

Fayetteville, AR-based SLIM CHICKENS (founded 2003) has increased by 15 units, from 71 to 86 (21% growth). These fast casual chicken restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 90. Locations are franchised and trade in AR, AZ, IL, KS, LA, MO, NE, OK, TN and TX.

Fort Worth, TX-based TACO CASA TEXAS has increased by 11 units, from 78 to 89 (14% growth). This fast casual Mexican concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. Drive-thru service is available. Locations are franchised and trade in OK and TX.

Astoria, NY-based THE HALAL GUYS (founded 1990) has increased 10 units, from 70 to 80 (14% growth). This fast casual Middle Eastern concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Seating is for about 40. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. All locations are franchised and are located in AZ, CA, CT, DC, FL, GA, IL, LA, MA, MD, NJ, NV, NY, ON, PA, PQ, TN, TX, VA, WA and WI.

Dallas, TX-based RESTAURANTWORKS (founded 2001) has increased by 1 unit for the Cru Wine Bar concept, from 14 to 15 (7% concept growth). The company also operates Princi Italia (3) and Victory Tavern City Grille (1). Overall company increase was from 18 to 19 (6% growth). The restaurants are upscale, serving American and Italian cuisines. Per person check average is $15-$50+, with full bar service and seating for about 250. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are CO, GA, KY and TX.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Denver, CO-based BROTHERS BBQ (founded 1998) has increased by 2 units, from 5 to 7 (40% growth). These family/casual restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 100. Catering, online ordering and delivery services are available. All locations are in CO.

Wall, NJ-based BUBBAKOOS BURRITOS (founded 2008) has increased by 11 units, from 20 to 31 (55% growth) and entered into CA, GA and PA. This fast casual Mexican concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. Catering, delivery, online ordering, private party and drive-thru services are all available. Trading areas are CA, GA, NJ and PA. Franchising is available.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Vestavia Hills, AL-based TAZIKI’S MEDITERRANEAN CAFE (founded 1998) has increased by 4 units for the Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe concept, from 89 to 93 (4% concept growth) for an overall company increase from 89 to 94 (6% company growth). The company also operates Petit And Keet (1). These fast/casual Mediterranean restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 100. Catering, online ordering and private party services are available. Locations are franchised and trade in AL, AR, CO, FL, GA, ID, KY, LA, MS, NC, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, VA and WV. We last featured this concept on 3/13/18 (20% growth).

About RestaurantData®.com Publisher

RestaurantData®.com is an online portal including FoodserviceReport.com the largest provider of new restaurant opening sales leads in the US averaging 850 new restaurant openings per week, RestaurantChains.net focusing on the multi-unit chain universe of companies and 20,000 unique decision making VP contacts inside 7,300 multi-unit restaurants and the Restaurant Unit Locator of 700,000 individual locations with rock solid delineations of independent locations vs. multi-unit locations, size, shape, cuisine, service style, sales, contacts, region, alcohol, seats, etc. Listings are updated and reviewed constantly and new data is updated daily.