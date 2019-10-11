Restaurant Chain Growth Report 10/11/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Columbus, OH-based PURDUM RESTAURANT GROUP (founded 1996) has increased by 1 unit for the Old Bag Of Nails Pub concept, from 13 to 14 (8% concept growth) for an overall company increase from 14 to 15 (7% growth). The company also operates Pour House Tavern (1). These family/casual American bar and grill restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Seating is for about 200. Catering and banquet services are available. All the restaurants are in OH.

Richmond, VA-based RICHMOND RESTAURANT GROUP 1 (founded 1995) has added a new concept called West Coast Provisions (1). The company also operates East Coast Provisions (1), Pearl Raw Bar (1), The Daily Kitchen & Bar (2), The Hard Shell (2) and The Hill Café (1). Overall company increase was from 7 to 8 (14% growth). These upscale restaurant concepts serve seafood and American cuisines, open for lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $15-$50+, with full bar service and seating for about 80. Catering and banquet rooms are available. All the restaurants are located in VA.

Los Angeles, CA-based SBE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP (founded 2002) has increased by 3 units for Cleo from 4 to 7 (75% concept growth), 1 unit for Fi’lia, from 2 to 3 (50% concept growth) and added 4 new concepts called Kumi Japanese Restaurant & Bar (1), Red Square Restaurant & Vodka Lounge (1), Carna (1) and Diez Y Sies (1). Other company concepts are Doheny Room (1), Double Barrel Roadhouse (1), Farmspoke (1), Hyde (1), K Ramen (2), Katsuya (7), Leynia (1), The Bazaar (4), The Library (1), The Restaurant At The Raleigh (1), Tres (1) and Umami Burger (26). Overall company increase was from 53 to 61 (15% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, serving American, Mexican and Asian cuisines. Per person check average is $10-$30+, open for lunch and dinner. Average unit has seating for 50. Trading areas are CA, FL, IL, NV, NY, Japan, The Bahamas and the Middle East.

Charlotte, NC-based SHOWMAR’S RESTAURANT (founded 1982) has increased by 1 unit, from 30 to 31 (3% growth). This family/casual American restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and seating for about 100. Catering is available. Locations are in NC and SC.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Michigan-based SWEETWATERS COFFEE & TEA (founded 1993) has increased by 28 units, from 7 to 35 (400% growth) and entered into CO, IA, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, SC, TN and TX. This quick serve coffee and bakery concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 20. Catering service is available. Trading areas are CO, IA, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, SC, TN and TX.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Minneapolis, MN-based BLUE PLATE RESTAURANT CO (founded 1993) has added a new concept called Shindig Event Space. Other company concepts are 3 Squares Restaurant (1), Edina Grill (1), Groveland Tap (1), Highland Grill (1), Longfellow Grill (1), Mercury Dining Room And Rail (1), The Freehouse (1) and The Lowry (1). Overall company increase was from 8 to 9 (13% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants serve American bar and grill type cuisine. Average unit has seating for about 150. Banquet services are available. All locations are in MN. We last featured this company on 3/13/18 (14% growth).

Athens, GA-based BARBERITOS (founded 2000) has increased by 3 units, from 48 to 51 (6% growth) and entered into VA. This fast casual Mexican concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 90. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. Locations are franchised and trade in AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN and VA. We last wrote about this concept on 5/15/18 (2% growth).

About RestaurantData®.com Publisher

RestaurantData®.com is an online portal including FoodserviceReport.com the largest provider of new restaurant opening sales leads in the US averaging 850 new restaurant openings per week, RestaurantChains.net focusing on the multi-unit chain universe of companies and 20,000 unique decision making VP contacts inside 7,300 multi-unit restaurants and the Restaurant Unit Locator of 700,000 individual locations with rock solid delineations of independent locations vs. multi-unit locations, size, shape, cuisine, service style, sales, contacts, region, alcohol, seats, etc. Listings are updated and reviewed constantly and new data is updated daily.