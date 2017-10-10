Restaurant Chain Growth Report 10/10/17

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Seattle, WA-based CALIBURGER has increased by 1 unit, from 22 to 23 (5% growth). This fast casual burger concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15 per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 80. Online ordering is available. Locations are franchised and trade in BC, CA, MD, ON and WA.

Los Angeles, CA-based DRAGO ENTERPRISES (founded 1991) has added a new concept called Drago Ristorante. Other company concepts are Dolce Bakery (1), Drago Centro (1) and Il Pastaio (1). Overall company increase was from 3 to 4 (33% growth). The restaurants are upscale Italian concepts, open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 125. Catering and banquet services are available. All the restaurants are located in CA.

Toronto, ON-based HERO CERTIFIED BURGERS (founded 2003) has increased by 2 units for the Hero Burger concept, from 55 to 57 (4% concept growth) and entered into PQ. The company also operates a 2-unit concept called Lettieri Espresso & Bar. Overall company increase was from 57 to 59 (4% company growth). This fast casual burger concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Average unit has seating for about 30. All the locations are franchised and trade in ON and PQ.

Boca Raton, FL-based TOSSED (founded 1998) has increased by 1 unit, from 5 to 6 (20% growth). This fast casual salad and sandwich concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 50. Catering, delivery, online ordering and private party services are offered. Stores are franchised and trade in FL, MA and NC.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Richmond, VA-based BURGER BACH has increased by 2 units, from 3 to 5 (67% growth). These family/casual restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Locations have full bar and average seating for about 100. The restaurants trade in NC and VA.

Chicago, IL-based FOUR CORNERS TAVERN GROUP (founded 2001) has added 4 new concepts (20 East, Brickhouse Tavern, Porter Kitchen & Deck and Federales. Other concepts are Benchmark (1), Fremont (1), Gaslight Bar & Grille (1), Highline/Highpointe (1), Kirkwood Bar & Grill (1), Ranalli’s (1), Schoolyard Tavern (1), Sidebar Grille (1), Steakbar (1) and Westend (1). Overall company increase was from 10 to 14 (40% growth). These family/casual concepts are open for lunch and dinner, serving American cuisine. Per person check average is $8-$20+, with seating for about 125. Banquet rooms are available. Online ordering service is available at select locations. All the restaurants are in IL.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Portsmouth, NH-based JUMPIN JAY’S FISH CAFE (founded 2000) has added a new concept called Railpenny Tavern. Other company concepts are Dos Amigos Burritos (4), Jumpin Jay’s Fish Café (1), Moxy Restaurant (1), Red Door (1), The Franklin House Oyster Bar (1), Vida Cantina (1) and White Heron Tea & Coffee (1). Overall company increase was from 10 to 11 (10% company growth). The restaurants are mostly upscale, serving American, Mediterranean, Latin cuisines and seafood. Per person check average is $15-$50+, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Full bar is available and seating is for about 150. Banquet rooms are available. Trading areas are MA and NH. We last featured this concept on 5/31/16 (11% growth).

Irvine, CA-based HABIT BURGER GRILL (founded 1969) has increased by 46 units, from 156 to 202 (29% growth) and entered into PA. The restaurants are fast casual, open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 40. Online ordering is available. Trading areas are AZ, CA, FL, ID, MD, NJ, NV, PA, UT, VA and WA. This concept was featured on 6/7/16 (18% growth).

Brampton, ON-based MANDARIN RESTAURANT (founded 1979) has increased by 1 unit, from 26 to 27 (4% growth). These Chinese buffets are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 300. Private party services are offered. All locations are franchised and trade in ON. We wrote about this concept on 6/14/16 (24% growth).

