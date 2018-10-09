Restaurant Chain Growth Report 10/09/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

American Fork, UT-based FOUR FOODS GROUP (founded 2008) has increased by 2 units for Kneaders Bakery Cafe, from 44 to 46 (5% concept growth), entering into MO. There was also a 4-unit increase for the R&R Barbeque concept, from 2 to 6 (67% concept growth) and the addition of a 7-unit concept called Mo’ Bettahs. The company also operates a 2-unit concept called The Soda Shop and 72 Little Caesar’s locations. The restaurants are mostly fast casual, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Average unit has seating for about 40. The concepts serve multiple cuisines, including baked goods, pizza, Hawaiian, BBQ and ice cream. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. Trading areas are AL, AZ, CO, LA, MO, MS, NV and UT.

Albuquerque, NM-based GARDUNO’S RESTAURANTS (founded 1969) has added a new concept called Cantina Nueva Garduno (1). The company also operates the 4-unit Garduno’s concept. Overall company increase was from 4 to 5 (25% growth). These family/casual Mexican concepts are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and average seating for about 300. Catering and banquet rooms are available. All the restaurants are located in NM.

Oak Brook, IL-based PORTILLO’S (founded 1963) has increased by 18 units, from 40 to 58 (45% growth) and entered into FL, MN and WI. This fast casual hot dog concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and average seating is for about 100. Catering, drive-thru and private party services are available. Trading areas are AZ, CA, FL, IL, IN, MN and WI.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Miami, FL-based GIARDINO GOURMET SALADS (founded 2004) has increased by 4 units, from 13 to 17 (31% growth). This fast casual salad shop is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Average unit has seating for about 30. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. All the restaurants trade in FL.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Norwalk, CT-based BARTECA RESTAURANT GROUP (founded 1995) has increased by 1 unit for the Bartaco concept, from 15 to 16 (7% concept growth) and by 1 unit for Barcelona Wine Bar, from 14 to 15 (7% concept growth). Overall company increase was from 29 to 31 (7% growth). The restaurants are upscale, serving Mexican and Spanish cuisines. Meal periods are lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and average seating for about 150. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are AL, CO, CT, DC, FL, GA, MA, NC, NY, PA, TN and VA. We last wrote about this company on 11/1/17 (93% growth).

Portage, MI-based BELLACINO’S PIZZA & GRINDERS (founded 1999) has increased by 1 unit for the Bellacino’s Pizza concept, from 53 to 54 (2% concept growth). The company also operates Bella Creamery (1). Overall company increase was from 54 to 55 (2% company growth). The quick serve pizza and sandwich shop is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 40. The restaurants are franchised and trade in FL, IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NC, OH, SC, TN, VA and WV. We featured this company on 11/14/17 (2% growth).

