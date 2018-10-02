Restaurant Chain Growth Report 10/02/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Calgary, AB-based COCO BROOKS PIZZA (founded 1999) has increased by 1 unit, from 3 to 4 (33% growth). This quick serve pizzeria is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Units have seating for about 60 and offer delivery service. All the restaurants trade in AB.

Lincolnshire, IL-based EGG HARBOR CAFE (founded 1985) has increased by 1 unit, from 19 to 20 (5% growth). This family/casual breakfast concept is open for breakfast and lunch, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Average unit has seating for about 100. Trading areas are GA, IL and WI.

Whitefish, MT-based GLACIER RESTAURANT GROUP (founded 2007) has increased by 4 units for the Mackenzie River Pizza concept, from 23 to 27 (17% concept growth) and added a new concept called The Brass Rabbit (1). Other company concepts are Chalk Board (1), Ciao Mambo (3), Latitude 48 (1) and The Craggy Range Bar & Grill (1). The company also operates 32 Max & Erma’s franchises. The restaurants are family/casual, serving pizza and American cuisines. Full bar service is available and average seating is for about 150. Catering, delivery, online ordering and private party services are available. Trading areas are CA, ID, IN, KY, MI, MT, ND, NV, OH, PA, SD, VA, WA and WV.

Scarborough, ME-based PORTLAND PIE CO (founded 1997) has increased by 1 unit, from 6 to 7 (17% growth). This fast casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served. Stores have limited seating and offer online ordering and delivery options. Units are franchised and trade in ME and NH.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

New York, NY-based THE KATI ROLL COMPANY (founded 2002) has increased by 2 units, from 5 to 7 (40% growth). This fast casual Indian concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served. Average unit seats about 30. Catering and online ordering are available. All the restaurants trade in NY.

Northbrook, IL-based PINSTRIPES (founded 2006) has increased by 3 units, from 7 to 10 (43% growth) and entered into OH and TX. This family/casual sports bar and grill and bowling facility is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Units have seating for about 250 and offer catering and banquet services. Trading areas are DC, IL, KS, MD, MN, OH and TX.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Miramar Beach, FL-based ANOTHER BROKEN EGG CAFE (founded 1996) has increased by 1 unit, from 66 to 67 (2% growth). This family/casual concept is open for breakfast and lunch, specializing in breakfast foods. Per person check average is $6-$15+, with full bar and average seating for about 100. Catering and private party services are available. Units are franchised and trade in AL, CA, FL, GA, IN, LA, MS, NC, OH, SC, TN and TX. We last featured this concept on 12/12/17 (18% growth).

Lubbock, TX-based BAHAMA BUCK’S (founded 1990) has increased by 10 units, from 105 to 115 (10% growth) and entered into CO and LA. This quick serve shaved ice and smoothie shop is open for lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Average unit has seating for about 20, with drive-thru service. All stores are franchised and trade in AZ, CA, CO, FL, KY, LA, MO, NM, NV, OK, TX and UT. We last featured this concept on 11/29/17 (19% growth).

About RestaurantData®.com Publisher

RestaurantData®.com is an online portal including FoodserviceReport.com the largest provider of new restaurant opening sales leads in the US averaging 850 new restaurant openings per week, RestaurantChains.net focusing on the multi-unit chain universe of companies and 20,000 unique decision making VP contacts inside 7,300 multi-unit restaurants and the Restaurant Unit Locator of 700,000 individual locations with rock solid delineations of independent locations vs. multi-unit locations, size, shape, cuisine, service style, sales, contacts, region, alcohol, seats, etc. Listings are updated and reviewed constantly and new data is updated daily.