Restaurant Chain Growth Report 10/01/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Chicago, IL-based ROTI MODERN MEDITERRANEAN (founded 2007) has increased by 10 units, from 33 to 43 (30% growth). These fast casual Mediterranean restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Seating is for about 50 and catering is available. Trading areas are DC, IL, MD, MN, NY, TX and VA.

Carlsbad, CA-based RUBIO’S COASTAL GRILL (founded 1983) has increased by 4 units, from 196 to 200 (2% growth). This fast casual Mexican concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 150. Catering is available. Trading areas are AZ, CA, CO, NV and UT.

Conshohocken, PA-based SALADWORKS (founded 1986) has increased by 14 units, from 86 to 100 (16% growth). This fast casual salad restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Seating is for about 70. Catering, delivery and online ordering are available. Locations are franchised and trade in DE, IL, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, PA, TN, TX, VA and WV.

Provo, UT-based SUB ZERO ICE CREAM (founded 2004) has increased by 8 units, from 46 to 54 (17% growth). This quick serve ice cream shop is open for lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 30 and catering is available. Stores are franchised and located in AZ, CA, FL, GA, ID, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, NH, OH, OR, PA, SC, TX, UT and WA.

Indianapolis, IN-based PUCCINI’S SMILING TEETH PIZZA PASTA (founded 1991) has increased by 1 unit for the Puccini’s Smiling Teeth concept, from 10 to 11 (10% concept growth) for an overall company increase from 13 to 14 (8% company growth). The company also operates Bucceto’s Pizza Pasta (3). These family/casual Italian & pizza restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 80. Catering, delivery and private party services are available. Trading areas are IN and KY.

Brooklyn Center, MN-based CARIBOU COFFEE (founded 1992) has increased by 24 units, from 723 to 747 (3% growth) and entered into FL and WY. This fast casual coffee shop is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 20. Cateringa and drive-thru services are available. Trading areas are CO, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, MI, MN, MO, NC, ND, NE, OH, OK, SD, VA, WI, WY, Asia and the Middle East.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Carolina Beach, NC-based SHUCKIN SHACK OYSTER BAR (founded 2007) has increased by 5 units, from 12 to 17 (42% growth) and entered into FL and GA. This family/casual seafood restaurant concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average unit seats about 90. Trading areas are FL, GA, MD, NC and SC. Franchising is available.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Boston, MA-based B.GOOD (founded 2004) has increased by 11 units, from 68 to 79 (16% growth) and entered into IL and Germany. The restaurants are fast casual, serving sandwiches, burgers, salads and American cuisine. Per person price range is $6-$15+. Seating is for about 60. Catering and online ordering services are available. Locations are franchised and trade in CT, IL, MA, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, ON, PA, RI, TX, VA, VA, Germany and Switzerland. We last featured this concept on 7/17/18 (17% growth).

