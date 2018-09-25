Restaurant Chain Growth Report 09/25/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Las Vegas, NV-based TIMBERS BAR & GRILL (founded 2000) has increased by 1 unit, from 7 to 8 (14% growth). This family/casual bar and grill is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. The restaurants have seating for abour 125. Banquet services are available. All the restaurants trade in NV.

Nashville, TN-based CAPTAIN D’S SEAFOOD (founded 1969) has increased by 13 units, from 518 to 531 (3% growth) and entered into KS and WI. This fast casual seafood restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 100. About half the restaurants are franchised. Trading areas are AL, AR, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MO, MS, NC, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, VA, WI and WV.

Albuquerque, NM-based GARCIA’S KITCHEN (founded 1975) has increased by 1 unit, from 6 to 7 (17% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $8-$20+, with full bar and seating for about 125. Catering, banquet and drive-thru services are available. All the restaurants trade in NM.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Boca Raton, FL-based NEW YORK BAGEL CAFE & DELI (founded 1994) has increased by 4 units, from 9 to 13 (44% growth) and entered into AL and TX. This fast casual deli is open for breakfast and lunch, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Average unit has seating for about 40. Catering is available. Locations are franchised and trade in AL, FL, LA, NC, PA and TX.

Frisco, CA-based THE LOST CAJUN RESTAURANT (founded 2010) has increased by 6 units, from 14 to 20 (43% growth) and entered into LA. This family/casual cajun concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and average unit seats about 50. Catering is available. Trading areas are CO, LA, SC, TN and TX. Franchise opportunities are now available.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Los Lunas, NM-based BURRITOS ALINSTANTE (founded 1989) has increased by 1 unit, from 5 to 6 (20% growth). This quick serve Mexican concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Locations have limited seating and offer catering and drive-thru services. All the restaurants are located in NM. We wrote about this concept on 6/27/17 (25% growth).

