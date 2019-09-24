Restaurant Chain Growth Report 09/24/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Atlanta, GA-based CHICK-FIL-A (founded 1967) has increased by 306 units, from 1904 to 2210 (16% growth). This fast casual chicken concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Average location has seating for about 50. Catering, online ordering and drive-thru services are available. All locations are franchised and trade in AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV and WY.

Minnesota-based DINO’S GYROS (founded 1984) has increased by 1 unit, from 3 to 4 (33% growth). This fast casual Greek sandwich shop is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. Catering is available. Stores are franchised and all located in MN.

Atlanta, GA-based MELLOW MUSHROOM (founded 1974) has increased by 13 units, from 196 to 209 (7% growth). This fast casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served (full bar available at select locations). Average unit seats about 60. Catering is available. The restaurants are franchised and trade in AL, AR, AZ, CO, DC, FL, GA, IA, IN, KY, LA, MS, NC, NE, OH, SC, TN, TX, UT and VA.

San Francisco, CA-based MEL’S DRIVE IN (founded 1947) has increased by 1 unit, from 7 to 8 (14% growth). This family/casual diner concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 50. Online ordering is available. All the restaurants trade in CA.

Chicago, IL-based ALOHA POKE CO (founded 2016) has increased by 1 unit, from 15 to 16 (7% growth). This fast casual Hawaiian seafood concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Seating is for about 30. Catering and online ordering options are available. Trading areas are DC, FL, IL, MN and WI.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Prospect, CT-based SENOR PANCHO’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT has increased by 2 units, from 2 to 4 (100% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 100. Catering and banquet services are available. All locations are in CT.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Lakewood, OH-based ALADDIN’S EATERY (founded 1994) has increased by 3 units, from 30 to 33 (10% growth). This family/casual Mediterranean concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 50. Catering and online ordering options are available. Locations are franchised and trade in IN, NC, OH and PA. We last wrote about this concept on 1/29/19 (3% growth).

