Restaurant Chain Growth Report 09/18/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Birmingham, AL-based SNEAKY PETE’S HOT DOGS (founded 1966) has increased by 7 units, from 34 to 41 (21% growth). This quick serve hot dog shop is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. All units are franchised and trade in AL.

Oklahoma City, OK-based SWADLEY’S BAR-B-Q has increased by 1 unit for the Swadley’s concept, from 5 to 6 (20% concept growth). The company also operates Jim’s Famous Chicken (1). Overall company increase was from 6 to 7 (17% company growth). This family/casual BBQ concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Units have seating for about 80. Catering, online ordering and private party facilities are available. All the restaurants are located in OK.

Chicago, IL-based GIORDANO’S RESTAURANT & PIZZA (founded 1974) has increased by 8 units, from 60 to 68 (13% growth) and entered into AZ. This family/casual Italian and pizza concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and average seating is for about 150. Catering, delivery, online ordering and private party services are all available. The restaurants are franchised and trade in AZ, FL, IL, IN, MI, MN, NV and OH.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

North Charleston, SC-based EAST BAY DELI (founded 2001) has increased by 3 units, from 5 to 8 (60% growth). This family casual concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer is served. Seating is for about 50. Catering, delivery and online ordering are available. All the restaurants are located in SC.

Chicago, IL-based INTELLIGENTSIA COFFEE & TEA (founded 1995) has increased by 2 units, from 10 to 12 (20% growth) and entered into MA. This fast casual coffee shop is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 50. Trading areas are CA, IL, MA and NY.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Encino, CA-based GRANVILLE CAFE has increased by 1 unit, from 3 to 4 (33% growth). This family/casual American restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Full bar is served and seating is for about 150. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. All the restaurants trade in CA. We featured this concept on 4/4/17 (67% growth).

Whitewater, WI-based TOPPERS PIZZA (founded 1991) has increased by 10 units, from 80 to 90 (13% growth) and entered into AR, CO, SC, SD, VA and WY. The restaurants are quick serve, open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Average unit seats about 50 and offers catering, delivery and online ordering options. Locations are franchised and trade in AR, CO, IN, KS, KY, MI, MN, NC, NE, OH, SC, SD, TX, VA, WI and WY. We last wrote about this company on 9/19/17 (5% growth).

About RestaurantData®.com Publisher

RestaurantData®.com is an online portal including FoodserviceReport.com the largest provider of new restaurant opening sales leads in the US averaging 850 new restaurant openings per week, RestaurantChains.net focusing on the multi-unit chain universe of companies and 20,000 unique decision making VP contacts inside 7,300 multi-unit restaurants and the Restaurant Unit Locator of 700,000 individual locations with rock solid delineations of independent locations vs. multi-unit locations, size, shape, cuisine, service style, sales, contacts, region, alcohol, seats, etc. Listings are updated and reviewed constantly and new data is updated daily.