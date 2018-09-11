Restaurant Chain Growth Report 09/11/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Mercer, PA-based SPRINGFIELD RESTAURANT GROUP (founded 1979) has increased by 1 unit for Rachel’s Roadhouse, from 2 to 3 (50% concept growth). The company also operates Hickory Bar & Grille (1), Iron Bridge Inn (1), Log Cabin Inn (1) and Springfield Grille (2). Overall company increase was from 7 to 8 (14% growth). The restaurants are mostly upscale, open for lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $15-$50+, serving American cuisine. The restaurants have full bar and average seating for about 150. Banquet rooms are available. Trading areas are OH and PA.

Minneapolis, MN-based BUFFALO WILD WINGS (founded 1982) has increased by 19 units, from 1202 to 1221 (2% growth) and entered into DC. This family/casual concept specializes in chicken wings and bar and grill food. Average unit has seating for about 200. Catering is available. Franchising is available. Trading areas are AB, AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, ON, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV and WY.

Costa Mesa, CA-based EL POLLO LOCO (founded 1975) has increased by 72 units, from 418 to 490 (17% growth) and entered into LA. This fast casual Mexican concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 60. Catering and drive-thru services are available. About half the units are franchised. Trading areas are AZ, CA, LA, NV, TX and UT.

Virginia Beach, VA-based BAKER’S CRUST RESTAURANT (founded 1993) has increased by 1 unit, from 6 to 7 (17% growth). This family/casual American/bakery/cafe concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Locations have full bar service and average seating for about 70. Catering and delivery services are available. All the locations are in VA.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Tucson, AZ-based CHARRO RESTAURANTS has increased by 1 unit for the El Charro Cafe concept, from 3 to 4 (33% concept growth) and by 2 units for Sir Veza’s Taco Garage, from 4 to 6 (50% concept growth) and entered into MD. Other company concepts are Charro Steak (1), Hecho En Vegas Mexican Grill & Cantina @MGM | Nv (1) and Pub 1922 (1). Overall company increase was from 10 to 13 (30% company growth). The restaurants are upscale Mexican steakhouses, with full bar and average seating for about 250. Per person check average is $15-$50+, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are AZ, MD and NV.

Portland, OR-based KILLER BURGER (founded 2010) has increased by 2 units, from 9 to 11 (22% growth) and entered into AZ. This fast casual burger concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and average seating is for about 60. Locations are franchised and trade in AZ, OR and WA.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Greenwood Village, CO-based RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS (NASDAQ:RRGB; founded 1969) has increased by 14 units, from 558 to 572 (3% growth). This family/casual concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and average seating is for about 250. Catering is available. Fifteen percent of the restaurants are franchised. Trading areas are AB, AK, AL, AR, AZ, BC, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MT, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA and WI. We last featured this concept on 12/5/17 (3% growth).

About RestaurantData®.com Publisher

RestaurantData®.com is an online portal including FoodserviceReport.com the largest provider of new restaurant opening sales leads in the US averaging 850 new restaurant openings per week, RestaurantChains.net focusing on the multi-unit chain universe of companies and 20,000 unique decision making VP contacts inside 7,300 multi-unit restaurants and the Restaurant Unit Locator of 700,000 individual locations with rock solid delineations of independent locations vs. multi-unit locations, size, shape, cuisine, service style, sales, contacts, region, alcohol, seats, etc. Listings are updated and reviewed constantly and new data is updated daily.