Restaurant Chain Growth Report 09/04/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Cap-pel, NB-based PIZZA SHACK (founded 1984) has increased by 2 units, from 28 to 30 (7% growth). This quick serve pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Seating is for about 30. Select locations offer family/casual dining, with a full bar. Catering and private party services are available. Stores are franchised and trade in NB, NS and PE.

Omaha, NE-based SCOOTER’S COFFEE (founded 1998) has increased by 34 units, from 156 to 190 (22% growth) and entered into AR, AZ, CA, FL, GA, ND, NM and OK. This fast casual coffee shop is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Smoothies and sandwiches are also served. Locations have limited seating and drive-thru service. Units are franchised and trade in AR, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IA, KS, MO, ND, NE, NM, OK, SD, TX and UT.

Houston, TX-based TAQUERIA TEPATITLAN has increased by 1 unit, from 8 to 9 (13% growth). This family/casual Mexican restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Full bar is served and seating is for about 100. All the locations trade in TX.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

San Francisco, CA-based BACCHUS MANAGEMENT GROUP (founded 2001) has added 2 new concepts called The Village Bakery and Smip Ranch. Other company concepts are Mayfield Bakery & Café (1), Pizza Antica (4), Roastco (1), Spruce (1), The Saratoga (1) and Village Pub (1). Overall company increase was from 9 to 11 (22% growth). The restaurant concepts are family/casual, serving mostly American cuisine and bar food. Average seating is for about 150, with catering and banquet services. All the restaurants trade in CA.

New York-based TJ FINLEY’S PUBLIC HOUSE has increased by 1 unit for the Local Burger Co concept, from 1 to 2 (100% concept growth) and added 3 new concepts called Fatwood Southern Kitchen, The Penny Pub and The Astorian. Other company concepts are Bronx Ale House (1), Forest Hills Station House (1), George Keeley (1) and TJ Finley’s (1). Overall company increase was from 5 to 9 (80% company growth). These family/casual bar and grill concepts are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Seating is for about 150. Catering and online ordering options are available. All the restaurants trade in NY.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Addison, TX-based TACO CABANA (founded 1978) has increased by 5 units, from 173 to 178 (3% growth) and entered into FL. This fast casual Mexican concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and average seating is for about 150. Catering and drive-thru services are available. Trading areas are FL and TX. Taco Cabana is a subsidiary of Fiesta Restaurant Group. Franchise opportunities are available. We last wrote about this concept on 4/11/17 (3% growth).

About RestaurantData®.com Publisher

RestaurantData®.com is an online portal including FoodserviceReport.com the largest provider of new restaurant opening sales leads in the US averaging 850 new restaurant openings per week, RestaurantChains.net focusing on the multi-unit chain universe of companies and 20,000 unique decision making VP contacts inside 7,300 multi-unit restaurants and the Restaurant Unit Locator of 700,000 individual locations with rock solid delineations of independent locations vs. multi-unit locations, size, shape, cuisine, service style, sales, contacts, region, alcohol, seats, etc. Listings are updated and reviewed constantly and new data is updated daily.