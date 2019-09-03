Restaurant Chain Growth Report 09/03/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Austin, TX-based PLUCKERS WING BAR (founded 1995) has increased by 1 unit for the Pluckers concept, from 17 to 18 (6% concept growth). The company also operates a 1-unit concept called Dang Kitchen. Overall company increase was from 18 to 19 (6% company growth). The restaurants are family/casual, specializing in chicken wings. Meal periods are lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer is served and seating is for about 100. Catering, online ordering, delivery and private party services are available. The restaurants trade in LA and TX. Franchise opportunities are available.

Dallas, TX-based BLUE GOOSE CANTINA (founded 1984) has increased by 1 unit, from 8 to 9 (13% growth). This family/casual Mexican concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 150. Catering is available. All the locations trade in TX.

Little Rock, AR-based COLTON’S STEAK HOUSE & GRILL (founded 1996) has increased by 3 units, from 34 to 37 (9% growth). This family/casual steakhouse is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and seating for about 200. Locations are franchised and trade in AR, KY, MO, MS and TN.

Austin, TX-based CHUY’S (founded 1982) has increased by 25 units, from 82 to 107 (30% growth). This family/casual Mexican restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and average seating for 200. Catering and delivery services are available. Trading areas are AL, AR, FL, GA, IN, KY, MO, NC, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX and VA.

Pennsylvania-based CONESTOGA RESTAURANT & BAR has added a new concept called My Little Cheesecake (1). The company also operates Conestoga Restaurant (1) and Neptune Diner (1). Overall company increase was from 2 to 3 (50% company growth). These family/casual restaurants serve American cuisine, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Full bar service is available. Seating is for about 150. Catering and banquet facilities are available. All the restaurants trade in PA.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Wichita, KS-based PLAYA AZUL has increased by 7 units, from 3 to 10 (233% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 80. Locations are in KS, NE and Ok.

New York, NY-based BLACK TAP CRAFT BURGERS & BEER (founded 2015) has increased by 10 units, from 4 to 14 (250% growth) and entered into CA, Bahrain, Kuwait, Singapore, Switzerland and the UAE. This family/casual burger concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and seating for about 100. Online ordering and delivery options are available. Trading areas are CA, NV, NY, Bahrain, Kuwait, Singapore, Switzerland and the UAE.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Washington-based BRUCHI’S CHEESESTEAK & SUBS (founded 1990) has increased by 1 unit, from 18 to 19 (6% growth). This quick serve sandwich shop is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 60. Catering and online ordering are available. Stores are franchised and trade in CA, ID and WA. We last featured this concept on 7/24/18 (6% growth).

