Restaurant Chain Growth Report 08/28/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Houston, TX-based SALATA-THE NEXT GENERATION SALAD BAR (founded 2005) has increased by 19 units, from 64 to 83 (30% growth) and entered into FL, GA and OK. This fast casual salad concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. All locations are franchised and trade in CA, FL, GA, IL, OK and TX.

Kitchener, ON-based CHARCOAL GROUP (founded 1955) has increased by 1 unit for Beertown Public House, from 3 to 4 (33% concept growth). Other company concepts are Charcoal Steakhouse (1), Dels Enoteca Pizzeria (1), Martini’s (1), Moose Winooski’s (2), Sociable Kitchen & Tavern (1), The Bauer Kitchen & Café (1), The Bauer Kitchen TBK (1) and Wildcraft Grill & Bar (1). Overall company increase was from 12 to 13 (8% growth). The restaurants are family/casual concepts, serving American cuisine. Per person check average is $10-$30+, open for lunch and dinner. Restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 250. Catering service is available. All the restaurants are located in ON.

Cicero, IL-based STEAK N EGGER (founded 1955) has increased by 1 unit, from 6 to 7 (17% growth). This quick serve American and sandwich restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Average unit seats about 40. Catering is available. Units are franchised and trade in IL and MI.

Austin, TX-based MANDOLA’S ITALIAN MARKET (founded 1912) has increased by 1 unit for the Mandola’s Italian Market concept, from 3 to 4 (33% concept growth). The company also operates a 1-unit concept called Trattoria Lisina. Overall company increase was from 4 to 5 (25% company growth). These fast casual Italian concepts are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and average seating is for about 225. Catering and banquet services are available. All the restaurants are located in TX.

Chandler, AZ-based THE BURRITO EXPRESS (founded 1995) has increased by 1 unit, from 5 to 6 (20% growth). The restaurants are quick serve, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 20. Catering and delivery options are available. All the restaurants are located in AZ.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Scottsdale, AZ-based COLD BEERS & CHEESEBURGERS has increased by 6 units, from 4 to 10 (150% growth). This family/casual burger concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Full bar is served and seating is for about 150. Catering is available. Trading areas are AZ and CA.

Dallas, TX-based SNUFFER’S RESTAURANT & BAR (founded 1978) has increased by 6 units, from 7 to 13 (86% growth). This family/casual American bar and grill concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Seating is for about 300, with banquet rooms. All the restaurants are located in TX.

New York, NY-based BLUESTONE LANE COFFEE (founded 2013) has increased by 11 units, from 19 to 30 (58% growth) and entered into DC. This fast casual coffee cafe is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 40. Catering is available. Trading areas are CA, DC, NJ, NY and PA.

Tempe, AZ-based SOMEBURROS (founded 1986) has increased by 2 units for the Somburros concept, from 7 to 9 (29% concept growth). The company also operates Isabel’s Amor (1). Overall company increase was from 8 to 10 (25% company growth). Someburros is a fast casual Mexican concept, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Units have seating for about 40 and offer catering service. Isabel’s Amor is family/casual, with a $10-$30+ per person check average and full bar. All the restaurants are located in AZ.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Irvine, CA-based IN-N-OUT BURGERS (founded 1948) has increased by 16 units, from 324 to 340 (5% growth). This quick serve burger concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 80. Catering and drive-thru services are available. Trading areas are AZ, CA, NV, OR, TX and UT. We last featured this concept on 2/1/17 (8% growth).

