Restaurant Chain Growth Report 08/27/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Weston, FL-based PANNA NEW LATINO FOOD has increased by 1 unit, from 5 to 6 (20% growth). These quick serve Mexican restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. Catering is available. All the locations are in FL.

Houston, TX-based PAPPA’S BAR-B-Q (founded 1976) has increased by 1 unit from 18 to 19 (6% growth). This family/casual BBQ concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 150. Catering and private party services are available. All the locations are in TX. Pappa’s Bar-B-Q is a subsidiary of Pappas Restaurants.

Tampa, FL-based PDQ FRESH TENDERS SALADS AND SANDWICHES (founded 2011) has increased by 17 units, from 56 to 73 (30% growth) and entered into NY and UT. This fast casual restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Seating is for about 70 and catering is available. Trading areas are AZ, FL, GA, IL, NC, NJ, NV, NY, SC, TX and UT.

San Francisco, CA-based PHILZ COFFEE (founded 2003) has increased by 20 units, from 39 to 59 (51% growth) and entered into IL. This quick serve coffee shop is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 30. Trading areas are CA, DC, and IL.

Portland OR-based PIZANO’S PIZZA (founded 2009) has increased by 1 unit, from 2 to 3 (50% growth). This family/casual restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served. The restaurants seat about 40 and offer delivery and private party services. Locations are in NV and OR.

Madison, WI-based PIZZA EXTREME (founded 2005) has increased by 1 unit, from 3 to 4 (33% growth). The restaurants are quick serve, open for lunch and dinner with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 20. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. All the restaurants are located in WI.

Venice, CA-based PITFIRE ARTISAN PIZZA (founded 1996) has added a new concept called GECCO (1), for an overall company increase from 10 to 11 (10% company growth). The other company concepts include: Pie Society Bar (1), Pitfire Artisan Pizza (7) and Supurb A Food And Bread (2). These family/casual pizza restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 80. Catering, banquet, online ordering and delivery are available. All locations are in CA.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

St. Louis, MO-based PASTA HOUSE (founded in 1974) has increased by 2 units for the Pasta House concept, from 16 to 18 (13% concept growth) for an overall company increase from 17 to 19 (12% company growth). The company also operates Pronto (1). These family/casual Italian restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and seating for about 250. Catering and banquet services are available. Locations are franchised and trade in IL and MO.

Port Saint Lucie, FL-based BIG APPLE PIZZA & PASTA (founded 1980) has increased by 3 units, from 7 to 10 (43% growth). This family/casual Italian concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and average seating is for about 50. Catering, private party, online ordering and delivery services are available. About half the restaurants are franchised. All the locations are in FL.

Austin, TX-based EL POLLO RICO has increased by 2 units, from 10 to 12 (20% growth). This quick serve Mexican restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Average unit seats about 10. Catering is available. All the restaurants trade in TX.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

West Des Moines, IA-based B BOPS (founded 1988) has increased by 1 unit, from 9 to 10 (11% growth). This quick serve burger concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Locations have limited seating and offer drive-thru service. All locations are in IA. We last featured this concept on 8/7/18 (13% growth).

RestaurantData®.com is an online portal including FoodserviceReport.com the largest provider of new restaurant opening sales leads in the US averaging 850 new restaurant openings per week, RestaurantChains.net focusing on the multi-unit chain universe of companies and 20,000 unique decision making VP contacts inside 7,300 multi-unit restaurants and the Restaurant Unit Locator of 700,000 individual locations with rock solid delineations of independent locations vs. multi-unit locations, size, shape, cuisine, service style, sales, contacts, region, alcohol, seats, etc. Listings are updated and reviewed constantly and new data is updated daily.