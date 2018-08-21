Restaurant Chain Growth Report 08/21/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Beaverton, OR-based URBAN RESTAURANT GROUP has added a new concept called Carlita’s. Other company concepts are Bartini (1), Brix Tavern (1), Swank And Swine (1), Urban Fondue (1) and Urban Studio (1). Overall company increase was from 5 to 6 (20% growth). The restaurants are upscale, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and serve American food. Per person check average is $15-$50+. Average seating is for about 200, with full bar service. Catering and banquet services are available. All the restaurants are in OR.

Hawaii-based HANDCRAFTED RESTAURANTS (founded 1991) has increased by 1 unit for Monkeypod Kitchen By Merriman, from 2 to 3 (50% concept growth). The company also operates Beach House Restaurant (1) and Moku Kitchen (1) for an overall company increase from 4 to 5 (25% growth). These upscale steak and seafood concepts are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and average seating is for about 200. Catering and banquet rooms are available. All the restaurants trade in HI.

Toronto, ON-based PIZZA NOVA (founded 1963) has increased by 5 units, from 139 to 144 (4% growth). This quick serve pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. Delivery and online ordering options are available. All the stores are franchised and trade in ON.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

San Marcos, CA-based SLATER’S 50/50 BURGERS BY DESIGN (founded 2009) has increased by 3 units for the Slater’s concept, from 6 to 9 (50% concept growth), entering into NV and TX. The company has aquired the 23-unit Daphne’s California Greek concept. Overall company increase was from 6 to 32 (433% company growth). This family/casual burger concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and seat about 100. Catering, online ordering and private party services are available. Daphne’s is fast casual, serving Greek and Mediterranean cuisines. Company trading areas are CA, NV and TX.

Agoura Hills, CA-based STONEFIRE GRILL (founded 2000) has increased by 3 units for the Stonefire Grill concept, from 8 to 11 (38% concept growth). The company also operates Rattlers (1). Overall company increase was from 9 to 12 (33% company growth). These family/casual American concepts are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and average seating is for about 300. Catering and online ordering options are available. All the restaurants trade in CA.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA-based PIEOLOGY PIZZERIA (founded 2011) has increased by 1 unit, from 140 to 141 (1% growth) and entered into CT, IA, and NY. The restaurants are fast casual, open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 100. Online ordering is available. Locations are franchised and trade in AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, IA, KY, MD, MI, MN, MO, NC, NV, NY, OH, OR, TN, TX and UT. We last wrote about this concept on 4/4/17 (37% growth).

